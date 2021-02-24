Republicans have reason to be both heartened and heartbroken after statewide news stories on Gov. Doug Ducey and party chairwoman Kelli Ward.
We’ll start with the positive.
In an interview by Capitol Media Services editor Howard Fischer, Gov. Ducey provided a positive outlook for the GOP, contending Arizona Republicans will refocus and return to the dominate political force they were before 2020.
Gov. Ducey referenced the 2018 election when his campaign captured 56 percent of the vote and the 2014 election when Republicans captured all of the state offices, held both U.S. Senate seats and held a significant majority in the Legislature.
He credited the presidency of Barack Obama and the “liberal” policies of his administration as motivation for GOP voters to turn out in large numbers.
Gov. Ducey is banking on the same reaction among voters to the changes being implemented by President Joe Biden.
At the national level, Gov. Ducey recognizes the influence of former President Donald Trump and says his outsize voice could be a positive force to unite the party.
Now, the negative.
Social media and state Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward clearly don’t mix. Monday she put out a tweet urging the break up of the party she represents in favor of forming a third political party.
Democrats supported her call to do so, which isn’t a good sign for the GOP.
Just two months ago Chairwoman Ward was forced to remove an embarrassing public Twitter poll asking if the Republican Party was worth saving. Breaking apart the GOP would guarantee the failure of both Republican and third-party candidates, assuring election victories for Democrats at all levels of government.
As the Republican Party Chairwoman, Ms. Ward is responsible for fundraising, registering new members and winning elections.
In his interview, Gov. Ducey said it best when he noted that “ … By any measurement, the current party chair(woman) has failed at all three.”
Tuesday offered more bad news for Ms. Ward. Her final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to investigate more ballots from the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election for fraud was dismissed. She wasn’t alone, the challenges to election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan also were tossed by the high court.
The shenanigans being played by Ms. Ward must come to an end if Republicans hope to realize the promising future presented by Gov. Ducey.
She’s worse than an embarrassment, she’s a hypocrite. Her heavy-handed dictate preventing a recount of ballots in the election of the party chair at the Republican state convention last month prompted several GOP lawmakers — including our own Becky Nutt — to sign a letter calling for her to either allow the recount or shut up about fraud during the presidential election.
Now she’s advocating the dismemberment of the party she’s responsible to lead.
We hope Gov. Ducey’s vision of a bright future for Republicans is realized. A strong GOP is an assurance of competitive elections, quality candidates and moderately progressive policies that don’t infringe on personal liberty.
Accomplishing that vision will require Ms. Ward to resign, or otherwise be removed, as the leader of the party.