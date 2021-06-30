We have been supportive of efforts by the Legislature to hold the governor accountable for Executive Orders.
After COVID-19 began its surge in Arizona during the spring of 2020, Gov. Ducey took decisive steps to limit public venues, encourage recommended health protocols and provide relief to renters, those unemployed and others impacted by the pandemic. He ordered bars, movie theaters, and gyms closed and told restaurants to offer carry-out, not dine-in, services.
At the time the Executive Orders seemed prudent. Gov. Ducey held frequent press conferences to keep the public informed and he consistently indicated his actions were guided by concern for overwhelmed Arizona hospitals.
As the pandemic began to subside, with daily cases dropping off and the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, Gov. Ducey gradually rescinded the Executive Orders.
Those directly affected by the governor’s action were upset. Gym owners filed a lawsuit, restaurant and bar owners complained publicly. Those complaints, together with other constituents opposed to any and all government regulation during the pandemic, drew attention from a group of state legislators. Outspoken conservative lawmakers criticized Gov. Ducey and pledged they would do something to limit the Executive Order authority of his office.
We listened to the more moderate members of the Legislature, who we believe were less interested in campaign rhetoric and more interested in establishing good policy.
One of those moderate lawmakers was Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who successfully added language to a recently approved budget bill that empowers the Legislature to limit the governor’s executive authority within 120 days, unless lawmakers agree to one or more 30-day extensions. This provision goes into effect in 2023, the year after Gov. Ducey will term out of office.
Another initiative is much more aggressive and we are opposed.
Conservative lawmakers successfully passed a consent resolution last week that will ask Arizona voters in the Nov. 1, 2022, election whether the state Constitution should be amended to immediately empower the Legislature to overturn any governor’s Executive Order.
This proposal hands too much power to the politically charged Legislature and robs Arizona of leadership during a crisis.
The last thing this state needed when COVID-19 took hold last year was politicians pandering to their constituents. Gov. Ducey demonstrated leadership during the crisis and took necessary actions to immediately address the wave of infections that threatened to inundate hospitals throughout the state. His office had access to vital information on the number of hospital beds available, the supply of oxygen, the number of physicians and other important data that influenced what actions needed to be taken quickly to stem the wave of infections. Gov. Ducey’s office also served as the central point of contact to coordinate the federal response to the pandemic.
We think allowing the Legislature and its politically power-hungry politicians to take charge in a crisis is a bad idea. We do support what Sen. Ugenti-Rita has accomplished with her version of an initiative that will assure the governor’s office is accountable.
We have a long time until the next election in Arizona. We’re sure there will be more debate of this issue in the future, but for now, remember that accountable leadership is needed during a crisis and pandering politicians are not.