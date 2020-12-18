A report issued this month by the Arizona auditor general shows three school districts in Cochise County are among 13 statewide that are at higher financial risk based on the agency’s analysis of 10 measures.
Unlike other state offices, we rarely hear from the auditor general. The agency serves as an independent source of impartial information concerning state and local governmental entities. It also provides specific recommendations to improve the operations of those entities. Linda Perry, an Arizona native and U of A grad, is the state auditor general, overseeing an office that consists of five divisions and 220 employees.
Districts in Cochise County listed in the report include Elfrida, Pearce and Double Adobe. With the exception of Tucson, all of the districts in the report are small and located in rural areas. Seven of the 13 districts, including all three in Cochise County, consist of elementary schools only.
Why does this matter?
The report uses data from budget years 2019 and 2020, which means much of the financial impact of the pandemic on districts was not included in the analysis. Some of the measures applied by the Auditor General’s Office include whether school enrollment has declined, if the district is spending more than it is taking in, if the district budget has a negative balance and whether the district is using funds intended for the classroom to pay for operations.
School enrollment is used by the state to calculate how much revenue a district will receive. When the student count drops, the district receives less money. Other financial factors used to determine whether a school district is at high risk involve where money is coming from and how it is being spent.
For the districts in Cochise County, the combination of small enrollments and meager property tax revenues are threatening the extinction of these elementary schools. In addition to delinquent taxpayers, many of whom live out of state, the option of increasing the property tax rate to sustain these districts is limited by provisions of the Arizona Constitution.
Several years ago schools Superintendent Jacqui Clay faced a difficult choice when enrollment at the Apache school district dropped to single digits. At the time, there were more school board members than students.
Parents and alumni of the district rallied and were successful in raising enrollment and revenue to keep the school open. The outcome followed weeks of acrimony and protest from former students and community residents, all of whom proclaimed their loyalty to Apache and argued for the school to stay open.
We fear a similar fate for the three districts listed in the auditor general’s report. Facing dwindling enrollments, uncertain property tax revenue and less money from the state, keeping rural schools open is a serious challenge to the existing education system in Arizona.
This is a challenge that can only be solved by lawmakers and educators working together.
We hope they are up to the challenge.