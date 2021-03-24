We have to wonder whether Arizona’s Senate is trying to hide its handling of the 2020 election audit or whether the matter is simply being handled poorly.
It’s been almost a month since the Senate won a months-long court battle to obtain all of Maricopa County’s ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election for the stated intention of performing an audit. Several Republicans have claimed the outcome was fraudulent and Senate President Karen Fann has argued the audit is needed to restore confidence in the integrity of the election process.
Never mind that Maricopa County performed three of its own audits after the election, including a detailed forensic audit, none of which found fraud.
Sen. Fann has been shy about the details of what the Senate is doing and slow in setting up the audit. She initially indicated that the process would be conducted by Allied Security Operations Group, the firm that supplied wrong information to Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for former president Donald Trump. She quickly back-tracked from that statement when publicly criticized for the idea and last week announced that she wants a hand count of all 2.1 million ballots conducted by volunteers representing both political parties.
What’s still missing is when this event will happen, where it will happen and who will be in charge of this massive undertaking.
If Sen. Fann and the Republicans still clinging to the belief that the election was fraudulent are hoping that hand counting the ballots will be more accurate, we respectfully disagree. Tabulation of punch card ballots will be significantly more difficult to accurately recount and will require months of time to accomplish. We anticipate the Senate will be out of session long before the audit is finished.
We also question whether this is a mission undertaken for the sole purpose of changing the outcome of the presidential election and not to assure the confidence of voters in the election process. Before the Senate started its spat with Maricopa County over the ballots, we openly questioned why more effort wasn’t made by the Senate to determine the integrity of the audits that were already conducted. Why were Republican senators so eager to subpoena, then sue, the Board of Supervisors, instead of authorizing a legislative investigation into the work that had already been completed?
We have a feeling this entire charade will end badly, regardless of the outcome. If the hand count turns up fraud, we can see yet another audit being conducted. If no fraud is discovered, the entire affair will be swept away without any consequence for those who fueled the conspiracy theories.
Three audits should have been enough.
The sham that the Senate and its president, Sen. Karen Fann, are perpetrating has created a false narrative that our election process lacks integrity.
It doesn’t.