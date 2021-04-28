Arizona has grown since the last census, but apparently not enough to merit greater representation in Congress.
Figures released last week show the state will keep its nine representatives in the House, despite the distinction of having among the largest increases in population since the 2010 census. Arizona has about 767,000 more residents than it did 10 years ago.
The significance of maintaining congressional representation – not increasing it – cannot be overstated. Arizona will lose out on billions in federal grants for schools, health care services, public safety and infrastructure improvements, among other funding programs offered by Uncle Sam.
At the same time, population increases in Texas, Florida, Oregon, Colorado and North Carolina entitle these states to more representation in Congress. Texas picked up two new U.S. Representatives while others added one.
Texas already ranks second among states with the most congressional districts (36), and has now narrowed the gap with California, which has 53 and will lose one U.S. Representative due to the census result.
Politicians, especially Democrats, are quick to criticize the Trump administration for its policies on qualifying citizenship. An effort to add a question to the census form asking whether the respondent is a U.S. citizen effectively discouraged immigrants – especially those not legally in this country – from filling out the questionnaire, critics have said. Ultimately, court decisions prevented the question from being added to the form, but the national debate surrounding the issue chilled some people from responding.
The pandemic was also a factor. An effective campaign to encourage participation in the census was inhibited by the nonstop, overwhelming publicity aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic also prevented census workers from canvassing areas where face-to-face conversations about the importance of the population count would have helped increase how many people responded.
Arizona has only itself to blame for the census result. The state was the fourth lowest in participation, ahead of only New Mexico, South Carolina and Georgia. Just 61 percent of the state’s estimated population returned the questionnaire. Even after census workers went door-to-door immediately prior to the deadline for completion of the survey, Arizona’s participation was still less than 70 percent.
Considering that the state missed adding another U.S. Representative – and billions of federal dollars – by just 80,000 people, the campaign to assure participation in the census must be considered a failure. State government allocated about $1.2 million toward the census campaign, but just over 30 percent of the residents in Navajo County and fewer than 25 percent of Apache County residents participated.
Nationally, the census result could shift the political balance of power toward “red” states, despite Arizona’s congressional stagnation. California, New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania – all considered “blue” states – were among those losing congressional representation.
Most disappointing for Arizona is the loss of federal funding for important public services and infrastructure. The state stands to lose about $21 billion a year for the next 10 years as a result of the paltry participation in the census.
Upon reflection, our state government should have done more – and spent more — to increase participation in the census.