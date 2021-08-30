There is a need for a mechanism to arbitrate differences between local governments and state government.
The most recent example justifying that need grabbed headlines last week when the Arizona Attorney General issued a decision that Maricopa County is required to abide by a Senate subpoena and turnover everything requested, or lose millions in shared revenue.
The dispute is tied to the audit of Maricopa County ballots from the 2020 election. A majority of the Senate approved issuing a subpoena demanding county officials turnover about 2.1 million ballots and other items related to the election. The county has refused to hand over routers, passwords and other things the Senate says it needs to complete the audit.
Under state law all it takes is one legislator — in this case it was Senate President Karen Fann — to request that the Attorney General investigate. The AG’s office did just that, and last week announced that Maricopa County has until Sept. 27 to comply, or it will lose all the revenue it gets from the state. That’s about 25 percent of the county’s budget, which was $2.8 billion in 2020.
Partisan politics is a significant factor in this dispute. The Republican majority in the Arizona Senate — a group of 16 mostly conservative lawmakers — authorized the election audit and the subpoena. Though Sen. Fann says otherwise, many politicians in that majority believe Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was the winner of the election.
Right or wrong on that belief, that’s not the point of this editorial.
The fact that a narrow majority of partisan politicians can deny a county of its shared revenue is the issue.
Something similar happened to Bisbee just a few years ago. Lawmakers threatened to take away that city’s shared revenue if local leaders refused to remove an ordinance banning the use of plastic bags.
Bisbee enacted the ban to reduce littering and to support internationally-recognized efforts to improve the environment.
Arizona’s restaurant industry saw the issue differently. If communities across the state decided to impose bans similar to Bisbee’s, there would have been an economic impact on the restaurant industry, state grocers and other businesses. Lobbyists at the capital petitioned lawmakers to prohibit local bag bans, and politicians heeded the request.
Same thing in Tucson. That community wanted to dispose of guns gathered by police after a crime. Politicians in Phoenix wanted the city to sell the weapons, not dispose of them, and used the threat of lost shared revenue to impose their will.
The consistent force driving the state’s authority is a law adopted by the Legislature — not by a referendum of Arizona voters — empowering the state to withhold or reallocate shared revenues.
Instead, we propose something similar to the Independent Redistricting Commission, adopted by Arizona voters in 1998. This citizens’ initiative removed the Legislature — and the partisan politics — from the process of drawing the boundaries for state and federal offices.
By doing so, Arizona citizens will be less subject to the political whims of a small majority of lawmakers who use shared revenues — all of which are generated from local taxpayers — as a weapon.