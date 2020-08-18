Wanted: Highly skilled professional for a full-time position managing a $195 million budget and a staff of more than 800 people. Position reports to an elected three-member board that retains the authority to eliminate the position at any time.
Frankly, we were surprised that Cochise County received 17 letters of interest from people seeking the county administrator position.
Based on the tumultuous recent history of the board and the outcome of the Aug. 4 primary election, the large number of applicants was surprising. Current Administrator Ed Gilligan will end his tenure on Aug. 31, moving on to work for the state’s Supreme Court.
Supervisors are in a difficult position and have not made their situation any easier.
With primary election winner Tom Crosby set to take the District 1 seat in January and incumbent District 2 Supervisor Ann English facing an election challenge Nov. 3, there is the possibility that two-thirds of the board will be new beginning in 2021.
That reality prompted Ms. English — who is not hesitant to speak her mind — to ask last week whether the county should advertise its opening with a proviso that its contract with the new administrator include language that the position might be eliminated with the election of new board members.
Or, should the county wait until a new board is seated to hire its top executive?
Outgoing District 1 Supervisor Tom Borer already has indicated he will not be voting for a selected candidate, leaving the task to District 3 Supervisor Peggy Judd and Ms. English in the short-term.
We find it hard to imagine Cochise County operating without an administrator, but that idea has been discussed during the run-up to the primary election. Even if that happens, however, we can imagine the transition to a new administrative structure would take some time to accomplish.
Operating in the immediate future — the September through December time period — will require the county to find someone who can handle the responsibilities that Gilligan has dealt with seamlessly since his hiring in February 2017.
Supervisors, if they haven’t already, should reach out to the Arizona Association of Counties and retain the services of an interim administrator. Working with a state association and an interim is a common practice for cities when they need a new city manager or school districts when they need a new superintendent.
Cochise County board members could have made this situation much easier on themselves if they had acted sooner. Gilligan made public his intention to resign June 21, giving supervisors more than nine weeks to find a solution to the current situation.
Now, with days left before Mr. Gilligan is gone, supervisors “suddenly” find themselves on the horns of a dilemma, challenged by whether to hire a new administrator in light of the upcoming election or proceed without regard for what could be a radically different board.
We have little sympathy for the situation and recognize that whatever supervisors decide, the members elected Nov. 3 will ultimately make their choice.