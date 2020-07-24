“Local journalism is on the verge of extinction if something doesn’t change.”
— Francis Wick, CEO of Wick Communications
Asking for support from the government inherently contradicts the soul of a profession that has prided itself on unbiased independence for more than three centuries. American newspapers began as a supplemental income for commercial printers at the start of the 18th Century. They became a force for independence leading up to the American Revolution and were recognized as a foundation of the Republic with the adoption of the First Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of the press.
Today, newspapers struggle to survive as the age-old model of display advertising has gone digital, readers migrate to online sources and publishing resources become more costly.
Those realities existed before the pandemic and the impact of the coronavirus has further crippled the industry.
A March 20 article in The Wall Street Journal illustrates the situation. Local advertising spending could fall this year by at least a quarter, amounting to a decline of more than $30 billion for the industry. Newsstand sales are tanking, because fewer people are out on the streets.
“Now, the new coronavirus crisis could become a cruel test of whether newsrooms can survive on digital revenue,” the Journal article states.
This test goes far beyond the Herald/Review and the news organizations owned by Wick Communications throughout 11 states. The recession that has seized the world economy since the start of this pandemic has the potential of claiming local newspapers among its victims.
Something needs to change if journalism at the local level is going to survive.
That’s why the Local Journalism Sustainability Act is so important. Despite the industry’s aversion to outside help, this solution provides a one-time, short-term opportunity to incentivize support for a vital profession that has time and again proven to be fundamental in local communities.
The draft bill, which is being co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona District 2, would use tax credits to help increase newspaper subscriptions, compensate journalists and make it more attractive for local advertisers to invest in hometown media organizations. The tax breaks would last five years and would give local professional journalists a chance to get back on their feet after the impacts of the coronavirus have passed.Community newspapers and the journalists who work for them continue to assure the accountability of local governments and serve as a public conscious for the citizenry. Newspapers are the sustainable record that relate our history while reporting the current events of the day. Local newspapers create a sense of identity for the communities they serve.
Without immediate help, the industry is threatened with eradication.
Support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act by writing a letter of support to this newspaper, or to U.S. Rep. Kirkpatrick at 77 Calle Portal, Suite B160, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.