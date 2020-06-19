Many would agree that even one death at the hands of a rouge police officer is too many. The actions that caused the death of George Floyd last month are reprehensible and the uprisings that have sparked public outrage are understandable.
Far beyond law enforcement, we as a society must recognize our inequities and address our disparities. Focusing solely on radical changes to those we depend on to “protect and serve” is not the answer.
We are especially disappointed in the “policy heroes” who grab headlines with reactionary responses aimed at generating selfish outcomes. Politicians in Washington, D.C. and Phoenix use the legislative platform to fuel the fires of populism and present an image pleasing to voters.
We handle things differently in this community.
Last week the Sierra Vista City Council inquired about its police department policies in response to the national Campaign Zero “#8CanWait” effort. Chief Adam Thrasher reported his department has banned chokeholds except in deadly force situations, when the life of an officer or another person is threatened.
That hasn’t happened for more than 24 years, Thrasher said.
Council members will continue discussion on the topic at a future meeting, to decide whether chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles should be completely banned.
It’s important to maintain a sense of perspective in confronting police brutality. There is agreement, even among those in law enforcement, that more can and must be done to prevent future tragedies resulting in the death of black men and women in America.
At the same time, we should not dismiss or trivialize all that is currently being done.
In 2018 — the most recent annual tally from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention— law enforcement officers reported more than 50 million contacts with the public in the United States. Of that total, more than 48,000 contacts resulted in assaults to an officer. Almost 15,000 police contacts involved dangerous weapon incidents and 13,654 officers were injured.
Police shooting deaths tallied 990 in 2018, far below the one-quarter million who died from medical mistakes, the 36,750 who died in traffic accidents, and the more than 30,000 who died falling down.
Radical changes to policing, especially in rural communities where police and sheriff’s deputies are directly accountable to highly visible department authorities, threatens to eliminate progress that has been made to address past incidents. Now is the time to voice support for local police and sheriff’s deputies — more than 88 percent of whom work and live in communities of less than 50,000 residents.
Calls to defund local departments and public criticism of all police officers will result in the loss of trained professional who overall, and consistently, are called upon to protect the vulnerable and serve the best interests of their community.
We can improve police and address police brutality by investing in law enforcement reforms and supporting the profession, not by insulting officers and defunding local agencies.