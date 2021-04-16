It isn’t often that legal challenges originating in Cochise County are heard by the Arizona Supreme Court.
Like the U.S. Supreme Court, justices on Arizona’s highest court pick cases that they believe establish legal precedents to protect civil rights, define the authority of the branches of government and interpret the Arizona Constitution, along with deciding other legal issues.
Last week a challenge that originated after the Cochise County Board of Supervisors appointed one of its own to fill a vacancy for the Precinct 5 justice of the peace position more than two years ago was deemed by the Arizona Supreme Court as a case it wanted to hear.
Local attorney Chris Russell filed the challenge contending his client, David Welch, was wronged when the county board appointed then-Supervisor Pat Call to the vacancy. Welch’s complaint alleged violation of the state Open Meeting Law and Conflict of Interest statute.
All this started after the board’s action in February 2019. Call has since completed his term as justice of the peace and did not seek election. The two supervisors who voted Call into the position – Peggy Judd and Ann English – were reelected last November.
The vitriol that surrounded Call’s appointment has prompted some changes. Sierra Vista council members responded to the public outcry by revising the terms of the city’s Intergovernmental Agreement that traditionally paid the Precinct 5 justice of the peace to act as city magistrate for cases involving its jurisdiction. That money now goes to the Superior Court, not the justice of the peace. City officials also considered setting up a municipal court until estimates for that idea came in around $1 million.
With all that has changed, it’s logical to ask what consequence will result from any decision rendered by the state’s highest court.
Remembering that the decisions of the Supreme Court have statewide significance, it’s important to note that justices will determine at least two significant challenges. The initial complaint by Welch was dismissed when the Superior Court judge ruled that he lacked standing to challenge the county’s action. The justices will also determine whether actions by county supervisors during the appointment process violated the Open Meeting Law or Conflict of Interest statute.
Both outcomes will have a lasting impact across Arizona.
Supervisors have yet to formally announce a defined procedure for future vacancies, which we assume will embrace a transparent process to eliminate any appearance of impropriety which the Call appointment inspired. Lacking that process, the decision of the Supreme Court may result in county boards across the state acting to formalize their appointment process if they have not done so already.
Cochise County initially argued that a “mere taxpayer” lacked standing to challenge a decision by the Supervisors. Justices may make clear that taxpayers do have the right to bring legal challenges worthy of consideration by our legal system.
It would be hard to argue against the standing of those who pay the bills that support local government.