Recent legal arguments about voting add to the importance of those who cast a ballot understanding how they can be assured they will be participating in the Nov. 3 election.
Make it easy: Get familiar with the Cochise County Elections website.
Last week attorneys for the Trump re-election committee petitioned a federal judge to stay an order providing voters who fail to sign the envelope encasing their mail-in ballot an additional five days after Nov. 3 to “cure” the mistake.
Wednesday, again involving a U.S. District Court, a federal judge ruled that ballots received from the Navajo Nation can be counted if they are postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, providing residents on the reservation additional time to get their vote counted due to slow mail delivery.
Each of these cases make provisions for voters who push the deadline for getting they early mail-in ballots back on time.
Why not take control of your ballot and your votes?
Mail-in ballots will be sent out early in October and voting can begin at the Cochise County Recorder’s Office at 8 a.m. on Oct. 7. Voters can save themselves time and the anxiety that surrounds the process by returning their ballot early.
The Recorder’s Office is located in Building B in the complex of county government offices at 1415 W. Melody Lane, just off State Route 92 on the outskirts of Bisbee. If you have questions, call the office at (520) 432-8350.
Those who would prefer voting in the comfort of their home and casting a ballot in person can save taxpayers a little money by dropping off their ballot at one of six locations throughout Cochise County. In addition to the Recorder’s Office in Bisbee, other sites include County Service Centers in Benson, Willcox, Douglas and Sierra Vista. There’s also a drop-off location at the Sierra Vista City Hall.
After you cast that early ballot, if you are concerned whether your vote will be counted, it is easy to confirm that your ballot was received.
A link on the Cochise County Elections website takes you directly to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, which asks you to provide your name and other information. There is a prompt reply with an answer on whether your ballot was received.
If not received, the county’s website has telephone numbers to help fix the situation.
Where is this magical website?
Simply steer your web browser to this address: https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections.
Information on the website provides voters with everything they need to prepare and participate in the Nov. 3 election.
The bottom line?
Voters need to take responsibility for their ballot and casting their votes, just like paying your taxes, renewing your driver’s license, completing a census form or other civic responsibilities that require citizen participation.
Find out all you need to know at the Cochise County Elections website and take charge of your ballot!