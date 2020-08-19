If you are worried that your early ballot won’t be delivered on time by the postal service — drop it off at one of the locations designated by the Cochise County Elections Department.
Then follow up by checking to make sure your ballot was received and processed by navigating your web browser to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website at: https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.
More than 80 percent of the ballots cast in the Aug. 4 primary election were either mailed or dropped off at one of the 17 vote centers or the designated locations across Cochise County.
Considering the politics currently surrounding the post office, it’s not too much to ask voters to take personal responsibility for casting their ballot.
We would urge county election officials to take it one step further: Consider creating a “pick-up” day for the infirm or those unable to easily access a ballot drop-off location.
We can expound on that idea another day.
For now, the sudden controversy surrounding the post office is alleged by those passionately against President Trump as another example of his despotic style of governing. He has made known his distrust and opposition to casting ballots through the mail. After initially saying he would veto any effort to provide the post office with $25 billion in pandemic relief, he reversed that position and has now agreed he would support the funding.
What isn’t being talked about is the long-standing financial problem that has plagued the post office. For more than a decade this nation’s postal service has teetered on the brink of bankruptcy, with losses totaling an estimated $78 billion since 2007. For the first nine months of its current fiscal year, the service lost $7.4 billion and generated $54.8 billion in revenue.
Congress, not President Trump, has contributed to this problem.
Requiring the USPS to fully fund its pension, which is a result of the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, created a financial burden that the agency has been unable to recover from.
Congress also decides the number of post office locations and independent research has suggested that both the number of employees (more than 600,000 career and non-career employees) and the number of offices far exceeds what is needed to deliver the mail.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed by President Trump in May, began implementing changes aimed at addressing the massive financial losses before Congress, and specifically Democrats in Congress, proposed the $25 billion postal package as part of the current $3 trillion pandemic relief plan.
We’re not denying the optics of this situation are a bad reflection on President Trump. His outspoken warnings of election fraud and opposition to mail-in ballots make him an easy target for those who allege the president is intent on influencing the outcome on Nov. 3.
Voters can do something to erase any concern that their ballot won’t be counted by taking responsibility and dropping it at a designed location on or before Election Day.
The last day to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 5, and early voting begins on Oct. 7.
Until then, we urge people to register and prepare to vote!