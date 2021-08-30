Sometimes the simplest courtesies are overlooked. We get busy, we assume, we acknowledge and move on.
To a certain extent, that’s what’s happened with Arizona’s deployment of the National Guard to the border and Cochise County specifically. Earlier this month ,we learned that the 32 Guardsmen assigned to our Sheriff’s department will remain here on duty for at least the next year.
Of course, there were the appropriate “thank you” statements issued by Sheriff Mark Dannels and his department spokeswoman Carol Capas. The Sheriff noted that the soldiers are a force multiplier for his office, allowing more deputies to patrol and freeing detectives to investigate. Guardsmen are assigned to monitor the local agency’s extensive Buckeye network, which utilizes hidden cameras to witness border crossings and other activities in remote areas in the county.
We’d like to see more appreciation expressed by others representing Cochise County.
Gov. Ducey dispatched the National Guard to border counties in April, publicly criticizing the Biden Administration for its failure to address the significant influx of migrants illegally entering Arizona and other Southwest states. The Legislature then allocated $25 million in the budget it adopted in June to pay for the Guard assignment.
When Gov. Ducey made his announcement in April, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kirsten Sinema petitioned the White House to reimburse the state for that expenditure. The request was consistent with previous federal action. In April 2018, the Guard was dispatched to the border by the governor at the request of then-President Donald Trump and the mission was paid for with federal dollars.
Knowing the relationship between Gov. Ducey and President Biden is at best toxic and that the Administration has for the most part ignored the border crisis, the Senators’ request has fallen on deaf ears. That means state coffers are affording our benefit of an additional law enforcement presence on the border.
Gov. Ducey’s public criticism and his decision to dispatch troops were viewed by many, especially supporters of President Biden, as politically-motivated. Pundits argued the move was intended to consolidate conservatives anxious to find fault with the Administration. They pointed to the term-limit end of Gov. Ducey’s term in 2022 and said ordering Guardsmen to the border was a grandstanding effort to grab headlines and fuel future political ambitions.
Cochise County should publicly challenge those criticisms.
As Sheriff Dannels has stated, the soldiers assigned here are performing vital functions and are allowing the local agency to better utilize its law enforcement resources. While the Sheriff is not allowed to enforce federal immigration laws, it is his department’s responsibility to respond to border crimes and provide a measure of security to those who are living in remote areas and close to known smuggling routes.
Thanks to Gov. Ducey, the Legislature and the professionalism of the Arizona National Guard, the soldiers assigned to Cochise County are providing key assistance that is helping the Sheriff accomplish his mission.
We are sincerely grateful that Gov. Ducey dispatched the Guard, that the Legislature supported paying for it and that our state politicians recognize the value of this support, despite political criticism.