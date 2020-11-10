Sacrifice before self.
These three simple words epitomize our military veterans, who protect our freedoms, serve our community and make a difference every day in America.
We will not celebrate Veterans Day with traditional pomp and circumstance today. The impact of the pandemic has caused the cancellation of events that express our appreciation and respect for those who serve, and have served, in uniform.
Honoring veterans and those in active service will be personal on Nov. 11, 2020. If you know a vet or a soldier, don’t be shy in expressing your regard for their personal commitment and sacrifices in their service to this country.
More than ever, those who have served, and the men and women who are now serving, are an elite company. There are nearly 18 million living veterans — about 5 percent of our country’s estimated population. About 1.3 million men and women compose our active military, representing less than one-half of 1 percent of our population.
Our veterans and those now serving have guarded our way of life, stepped forward in times of crisis, maintained peace during chaos and consistently put the needs of others ahead of their own.
After their term in the military is over, their ethic remains. Many of our veterans volunteer their time and skills to help civic groups, benefit youth programs and guide decision-making in our communities.
Today’s military is vastly changed from its humble beginnings. Technology, social evolution and radically different forms of conflict have demanded that our armed forces adapt to survive.
We must recognize that as our military has changed, we as a nation have become comfortable expecting that our safety is assured, our lifestyle is entitled and our future is secure.
We expect and demand these comforts from a smaller number of military professionals, who carry with them the heritage of veterans who earned our freedoms in the face of fascism, communism and other aggressors who threatened our way of life.
We have accomplished, as a nation, what no other civilization in history has accomplished. A republic that calls freedom and equality the principles of a democracy that protects the rights of minorities and promotes the participation of every citizen.
No such government could exist without the faithful service of our military veterans. From the day that our Founding Fathers courageously signed their names to a declaration of this country’s independence, we have relied on our veterans and active military personnel to protect and ensure the fundamentals of our way of life.
Today we honor, praise, respect and cherish all who have won our freedoms, protected our borders, stepped forward when our nation needed them and served selflessly to protect us all.