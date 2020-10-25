We’re watching with interest what happens in Gilbert, a community of about 250,000 located southwest of Phoenix.
The Gilbert City Council adopted an ordinance that will restrict all but one marijuana dispensary in that community, regardless of whether Arizona voters approve Proposition 207 on Nov. 3.
Prop. 207 would decriminalize the sale of marijuana for recreational consumption. Arizona approved the sale of medical marijuana in 2010.
Gilbert’s action appears to be aimed at preventing a proliferation of dispensaries and avoiding issues encountered elsewhere. Oregon, for example, has the highest number of marijuana dispensaries per capita in the United States. There are 16.5 “pot shops” for every 100,000 Oregonians. That ranks just ahead of Oklahoma with 15.6 dispensaries per 100,000 residents. Arizona has 1.4 dispensaries for every 100,000 residents.
Cities with the most dispensaries include Missoula, Montana, where there are 26 stores in a community of just less than 75,000 people. For comparison, Tucson has 14 dispensaries and a metropolitan population of about 980,000.
Gilbert doesn’t want to be Missoula.
Gilbert’s interim mayor, Scott Anderson, told the Arizona Republic the city is responsible to “ … protect the community’s health, safety and welfare, which Proposition 207 could jeopardize.”
Officials also were influenced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has spoken out against Proposition 207 and has substantial membership in the community.
Opposition to marijuana isn’t hard to find in Cochise County.
County officials have heard from that opposition on several occasions, despite legal consequences that effectively prevent denying permits to marijuana businesses. Last month County Supervisor Peggy Judd voiced her opposition to rezoning a 62-acre parcel in the Willcox area for an indoor growing and packing facility. Judd suggested approval of the rezoning would set a precedent. She said the proposed business would be an eyesore on a “major commuter road” that tourists use.
The rezoning was approved, despite Judd’s objection and seven letters opposing the permit from area residents. Attorney Britt Hanson said the county could face a legal challenge if the zoning request was denied because of the intended land use.
Hanson speaks from experience. In 2016 Cochise County was sued after officials denied a special use permit for a marijuana dispensary and cultivation business in the Elfrida area. Supervisors heard from 19 property owners who objected to plans for the facility.
Gilbert’s new ordinance cites language in Proposition 207 that grants local control to governing bodies that would be empowered to make their own decisions about prohibiting recreational marijuana operations and other regulations like zoning, number of places and hours or delivery.
Authors of the proposition included the language, in part, to assure existing marijuana businesses would have limited competition. Curaleaf, the Massachusetts-based company with the only medical marijuana dispensary in Gilbert, voiced support for the city’s new ordinance and has backed Prop. 207 with a $600,000 campaign donation. Curaleaf operates eight dispensaries in Arizona and stands to benefit if municipalities adopt ordinances similar to Gilbert.
Ironically, approval of the statewide initiative may provide Cochise County officials with the legal authority they have sought to limit the proliferation of marijuana businesses in the county.
The initiative can’t change the businesses already in operation, but it does empower local government more authority to deny future permits.