We’re surprised by the decision of the Sierra Vista Planning and Zoning Commission to table a proposed amendment that would allow recreational vehicles to permanently occupy properties in manufactured home subdivisions.
Tuesday the “P&Z” board discussed whether the amendment — crafted by RV resident Amanda Root — should be recommended for approval by the City Council. Ms. Root, who has been ordered by the city to relocate her RV from a parcel she owns in the Cloud 9 park, has petitioned to amend the development code. She wants the city to allow “ … 30 (percent) of the total lots in a manufactured home residential subdivision to have recreational vehicles as a primary use.”
It’s an effort to circumvent the city’s order and allow Ms. Root to continue residing in an RV in Cloud 9.
Commissioners decided to table the matter after considering whether Sierra Vista has enough affordable housing, whether Ms. Root’s property rights were being violated and after discussing other civic concerns.
In our opinion commissioners strayed from their primary responsibility to interpret Sierra Vista’s planning and zoning codes. Instead of recognizing the potential impact of setting a precedent for Ms. Root, commissioners decided it was their job to protect property rights and assure adequate affordable housing in the community.
It’s important to note that Ms. Root is acting in her own interests, not the city’s. After she and a few other Cloud 9 RV residents were served notice July 24, Ms. Root contacted the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Virginia. Attorneys for that advocacy group called a press conference and threatened to sue the city for its enforcement of the code.
No substantive argument has been presented that permanently-located RVs will increase affordable housing in Sierra Vista or that amending the development code will benefit anyone in the community other than Ms. Root.
Ms. Root has lived in a recreational vehicle on her property since 2016. She says a friend gave her the RV after her previous home was destroyed by a fire.
She has subsequently been offered a free manufactured home, which a local nonprofit organization offered to renovate at no expense to her. She refused that offer in favor of continuing to occupy a RV illegally located on property zoned for manufactured housing.
Commissioners must recognize the decision they make will establish a precedent that only serves the interests of Ms. Root, not the community.
Bending the rules for one resident has the potential to encourage others to seek revision of local zoning codes to satisfy their own situation. Commissioners could put the city in an untenable position if future amendment requests are denied and attract legal challenges that point to Mrs. Root’s case as a precedent.
We encourage the planning and zoning commission to recommend to the council that this amendment be denied.
Upholding and enforcing local zoning codes protects property values and establishes standards that serve the best interests of the entire community.