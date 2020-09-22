Who is at fault? Who is to blame? Who is right? Who is wrong?
The pepper spray incident that darkened an otherwise celebratory weekend in Cochise County provides a good example of how quickly emotions and idiocy can change the perception of a community.
Protestors with differing views occupied opposite sides at the intersection of State Routes 90 and 92 on Saturday in Sierra Vista.
The predictable happened.
A woman stopped her car near the rally for Black Lives Matter and, unarmed, confronted the group. One of the protestors — bearing a handgun, a military-style rifle and pepper spray — sprayed her in the face. Social media erupted with characterizations of the incident, quickly assigning blame and carrying the argument to other issues.
In the end, few minds were changed, if any.
We understand protesting. It’s a fundamental American right and a tradition that is guaranteed by our Constitution. Throughout our nation’s history, protests have served as an agent of change, creating awareness and uniting the like-minded.
What we don’t understand is confrontation and violence.
Both parties involved in Saturday’s fracas are at fault for the embarrassing outcome. Stopping in traffic and exiting the vehicle to taunt those with opposing views wasn’t done with the intent of changing anyone’s opinion. Attending a “peaceful” rally armed with pepper spray and guns invites escalation of an already emotional situation.
Now is the time for leadership in this community and throughout Cochise County to step up and speak out. It’s time to remind people that violence will not be tolerated and that our strength as a nation is drawn from our diversity.
It’s also time to institute common-sense rules for rallies and protests. Local law enforcement needs to demonstrate its presence at these events, especially when opposing views are represented in close proximity to each other. We understand and appreciate that police and sheriff’s deputies are already busy, but recognize that without a law enforcement presence at these highly-emotional gatherings, we can expect similar outcomes — or worse — at future rallies.
Minimizing the events of Saturday invites future chaos. Previous protests at the same intersection have been noisy, but never violent, and only recently involved opposing groups appearing on the same day. In essence, these protests have already escalated from a few people with signs and flags to larger numbers with bullhorns — and now pepper spray.
It’s time for Sheriff Mark Dannels, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher, county Supervisors Tom Boerer, Ann English and Peggy Judd, NAACP President Tony Isom, schools Superintendent Jacqui Clay, state lawmakers Gail Griffin, Becky Nutt and David Gowan, and all the mayors of cities and towns in Cochise County, along with other leaders in our community, to proclaim loudly, and clearly, that violence won’t be tolerated!
It’s convenient and comfortable to ignore what happened Saturday and classify it as a comparably minor infraction that didn’t result in serious injury.
Doing so will make the next incident a greater tragedy.