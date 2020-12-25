We won’t be doing the usual “we think” opinion piece today.
Let’s give it a rest.
Instead, here a few “true to life” Christmas miracles sure to brighten your day.
In 1931, Ed and Julia Stewart were driving home on Christmas Eve when they suddenly got a flat in the middle of the Arizona desert. While her husband changed the tire, Mrs. Stewart wandered off for a bit.
While walking about, Mrs. Stewart came across an old hatbox, with an abandoned (but totally healthy) newborn girl inside.
This all took place a few miles outside of Superior, a tiny town which in 1931 was practically uninhabited.
The Stewarts decided to hand the little Christmas miracle over to the authorities so she could be legally adopted by properly vetted people.
Seventeen couples applied to adopt the “Hatbox Baby” but due to bad weather, only two of them managed to show up to the hearing. The judge ultimately granted custody to one couple who named the child Sharon Elliott. Though Sharon never met her biological parents, she did eventually work in the aerospace industry.
Then there is the story of Alcides and Edgar Moreno, who were working as window washers at New York City’s Solow Tower in 2007 when their scaffolding suddenly collapsed and the brothers plunged 47 floors down into an alley below. Edgar was killed instantly, but Alcides not only survived the fall, but was already sitting when the paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.
Over the next 18 days, Alcides slipped into a coma and underwent nine complex surgeries during which he had gallons of blood and plasma pumped into him. He woke up perfectly coherent from the coma on Christmas Day!
No one is really sure how Alcides survived the accident, including his doctors. Not only did Alcides learn to walk again, but in 2014, he completed a three-mile walk for charity in just under an hour.
Finally, it was the week before Christmas in 2008, and Canada was undergoing a massive, apocalyptic snowstorm.
Donna Molnar, a 55-year-old housewife from Ontario, Canada, really wanted to bake cookies that day. Mrs. Molnar left the house to buy baking supplies, and that was the last time her family saw her for the next three days.
After police were notified that Mrs. Molnar did not return home from her shopping trip, her abandoned car was found in a rural parking lot. Suddenly the search for the missing woman was on, even if the raging snowstorm made it possible that Mrs. Molnar might be dead. Miraculously, though, a dog named Ace eventually found the missing woman buried under nearly three feet of snow in a field. She was alive and conscious despite her body temperature having fallen to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
Donna Molnar later explained that she collapsed while trying to get help after a snowplow blocked her car. As luck would have it, the falling snow created a protective, heat-retaining cocoon around the woman.
Today’s opinion is a simple message: Miracles do happen, and Christmas is the proof!
Merry Christmas to all our readers!