News that Sergio Lalli died from injuries suffered when his bike was struck on June 10 by a motorist on State Route 80 near the Lavender Pit reminded us of a message that cannot be overstated.
Drivers and cyclists need to be hypervigilant when they take to the road.
Lalli’s death is a tragedy. An author, an artist and one of the special personalities who define the unique character of Bisbee, Sergio was a fixture in the community as an avid bicyclist. His YouTube channel leaves us precious memories of moments he captured, relating his experiences living in the eclectic and always interesting city. His books are a small part of a legacy that will live on for generations.
A similar tragedy happened almost one year ago to the day. On June 22, 2020, 12 days short of a full year, Vincent Abril was killed when his bicycle was struck inside the Mule Pass Tunnel on SR 80. Abril was, and remains, a revered member of our education community. He was the president of the Douglas Education Association and an active member of the “Red 4 Ed” statewide organization.
These tragedies should inspire us to realize that life can change in an instant. A failure to look both ways when crossing an intersection or anticipating possible outcomes in traffic can result in death for a bicyclist and a lifelong burden on the conscience of the driver, regardless of who is at fault.
This corner of Arizona has earned a national reputation as a haven for bicyclists. Tourism efforts by local communities have focused on promoting Cochise County as a travel destination. Our miles of multi-use paths, endless breath-taking landscape, continuous sunshine and warm temperatures have fostered our status among bicycle enthusiasts.
Organized events throughout the county offer further evidence of the widespread passion for cycling. The ninth annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride and the Sky Island Tour, scheduled for Sept. 4 and Oct. 2, respectively, will attract hundreds of riders this fall. In March 2022, a three-day, three-city bike ride – El Tour de Zona – is being promoted nationally by local and Tucson-based groups aiming to attract more than 1,000 riders for the event.
Drivers in Cochise County must recognize that the pervasiveness of bike riding creates special challenges that motorists in other places don’t have to deal with. Those who drive here must be more aware of bicyclists in traffic and the importance of sharing the road.
The same goes for those who are riding bikes. Those in the saddle need to “ride defensively,” anticipating drivers who don’t stop at sidewalk crossings, those who are “bullies” behind the wheel and motorists who don’t think twice about passing too close for comfort on a highway.
Tragedies like those we have experienced twice in the past year should serve to raise our awareness of the dangers bicyclists face when they choose to ride in traffic. These incidents should also prompt drivers to be more cautious when they see someone riding a bike.