We understand the principle behind President Trump’s executive order to exclude immigrants without authorization to live in the country from a population count used to determine representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Despite the principle, Arizona may feel the consequences of this order more than most states.
It’s no secret that President Trump has opposed inclusion of non-authorized immigrants in the decennial Census. His administration sought to include a question on the census form asking respondents if they were U.S. citizens. The question was expected to “chill” participation by illegal aliens and thereby reduce the state’s population count.
Logically, limiting the census to only U.S. citizens assures that these residents have accurate representation in Congress and more importantly, a larger share of massive federal funding that is apportioned according to the density of where people live. It’s popular to think that when only Americans are counted, they will rightfully claim a return on their share of the federal revenue pie.
Unfortunately for those who believe this argument, that’s not reality.
Federal funds apportioned by the Census, like it or not, support vital services throughout the community, regardless of the non-authorized immigrant population. When a wildfire erupts and firefighters are called upon, the path of destruction isn’t limited by where illegal aliens live. When a virus spreads quickly, it does so indiscriminately, and only the complete elimination of the contagion will assure the safety of the entire community.
Limiting the apportionment of federal funds through a Census count that only tallies American citizens will seriously impair vital services provided to entire communities.
Phoenix will be one of those communities.
If President Trump’s executive order stands, lower population counts in that city and surrounding communities will result in less money from the federal government to support public services. Census estimates show there are about 538,000 non-citizens living in Arizona, according to the five-year American Community Survey from 2018. About 20 percent of the residents living on the west side of Phoenix and its adjoining suburb, Glendale, are non-citizens.
Although the non-citizen count is not expected to impact Arizona’s congressional representation — the state is expected to add its tenth congressional seat in 2022 — excluding 538,000 people from the Census count will reduce the overall amount of funding received by local communities in the state.
We understand the principle of “fairness” as it is presented by the President’s executive order: American taxpayers are footing the bill for numerous vital public services and therefore it should be American taxpayers who get the benefit of federal funds apportioned by the Census.
Reality negates that argument.
Community services supported in part or completely by the federal government are just that — services provided to the entire community.
Federal funds apportioned by the Census should be distributed according to where people live, not according to their status as citizens.