We get the reason for a citizens initiative that would reform Arizona sentencing laws.
Lawmakers have considered the idea during the past two sessions but haven’t pushed bills to accomplish reform through the legislative process.
Arizona voters will probably have to decide whether to make changes in the Nov. 3 general election, assuming the initiative clears expected legal challenges that could come from opponents.
At first blush, changing sentencing laws looks like a good idea. State prisons are crowded and current laws restrict the penalties that judges are allowed to issue. Those sent to prison are required to serve not less than 85 percent of their sentence and there are instances when penalties appear more severe than the crime.
Making changes using the citizens initiative process isn’t the right way to go about improving the situation. If approved by Arizona voters on Nov. 3, provisions of the Voter Protection Act would prohibit legislators or the governor from revising any part of the new sentencing law, if changes are needed.
And the way the initiative is written, it is likely changes would be needed.
Lawmakers revised sentencing laws in 1978 and again in 1993 to address issues raised by constituents throughout the state.
In 1978 the Legislature acted to limit the discretion judges had in the length of imprisonment after statistics proved different judges were issuing vastly different sentences. Put succinctly, white criminals were getting probation terms while black criminals were going to prison. Statistics showed judges in rural areas of the state were imposing harsher sentences while those in urban areas were ordering less time behind bars, for the same crime.
To eliminate bias, the Legislature stepped in and set narrow maximum and minimum terms for those convicted of crimes.
In 1993, there was an outcry from constituents angered that prisoners were not serving their entire sentence. When a judge imposed a 10-year sentence, convicts were getting out in six years, or less, depending on their behavior, participation in education, counseling and prison work opportunities. People called for “truth in sentencing,” so lawmakers responded with a law requiring inmates serve no less than 85 percent of their sentence.
Today, there is a recognition that some of Arizona’s sentencing laws may be too harsh, which is part of what prompted the initiative and drew more than 320,000 voters to sign the petition to get it on the ballot.
For lawmakers, it’s apparently easier to sell the “law and order” argument to voters, than it is to convince constituents that reform is necessary so our punishments more accurately reflect the crime. Legislators have been relatively slow to push sentencing reforms through the capital bill-to-law process.
That doesn’t mean we should turn the job over to citizens through an initiative.
We are opposed to the Second Chances, Rehabilitation and Public Safety Act, not because we oppose sentencing reform or because some of the proposed changes aren’t needed, but because if it gets adopted, further changes to Arizona sentencing laws would be almost impossible to accomplish.
If it gets to the ballot, and it likely will, vote no on “Second Chances.”