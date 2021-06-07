In the weeks following the revelation that Vision Quest purchased a hotel in Benson and converted the property to a short-term accommodation for migrant teens crossing the border illegally, the community has quieted down.
State officials were silent on local concerns voiced by residents at public meetings about the potential threats represented by the facility. People questioned whether those staying at the former hotel had been tested for COVID-19, whether the site should be rezoned and complained that the federal government provided no public notice of the number of migrant teens being housed or the length of their stay.
After Vision Quest took the initiative to meet with Sheriff Mark Dannels and Mayor Joe Konrad, things settled down. Company representatives explained the teens are there for about a month and are not allowed to leave the property until relatives or foster care are arranged. While they are there they are tested for the coronavirus, quarantined if necessary and required to attend classes on language, lifestyles and academic subjects. Recreation for the teens consists of limited time watching television, a small soccer field inside the fenced property and a garden area behind the former hotel building.
Plans for a protest across the street from the property never materialized. Emotional appeals at Benson public meetings for officials to “do something,” have stopped and residents are resigned to the realization that as long as nothing bad, or overtly noticeable, is happening at the facility there’s little if anything that can be done.
Last week Scottsdale residents woke up to something similar happening in their community. A former Homewood Suites hotel has been converted into a migrant detention center housing as many as 1,200 illegal border crossers. The discovery rallied about 600 residents who protested outside the property and it drew the attention of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which sent a letter to the hotel’s lender and borrower questioning the legality of converting the site to a detention center.
Once again, the unannounced and clearly covert effort to avoid public scrutiny has amplified the anger of local residents. The actions of anonymous federal officials who arrogantly assume they can act without local interaction fuels the anger of the community just as much, or more, than the idea of placing a migrant detention center within a stone’s throw of a Scottsdale high school and numerous residential properties.
It offers further evidence of the Biden’s Administration hypocrisy on the border issue. Instead of addressing the problems resulting from increased illegal immigration, the administration has chosen to throw money at what they consider a solution, redefine the role of the Border Patrol from enforcement to caretakers and publicly ignore the fact that their polices are failing to stem the growing tide of migrants crossing the border into communities ill-prepared to provide necessary services.
Vision Quest is nothing more than a contractor carrying out its responsibilities as part of a multi-million dollar agreement with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement. So is the company that has set up shop in Scottsdale.
The people who are accountable for the policies that have created these local migrant facilities and could seemingly care less about local reaction are in Washington, D.C.