Anyone who has visited The Mall at Sierra Vista recently has to have mixed feelings.
The number of empty storefronts, the lack of vendors in the food court and the vast emptiness of the parking lot – other than occasionally outside Best Buy – creates a depressing scenery. What was once a thriving destination for shoppers and socializing has withered to become a massive edifice of emptiness.
Not that we’re alone.
A report issued in August by Coresight Research, a global retail consulting firm, estimated that 25 percent of the 1,000 malls in the U.S. will close within the next two to five years. With fewer than 15 national retailers among the more than 50 storefronts at The Mall in Sierra Vista, the outward appearance of a shopping center on the decline is hard to avoid.
Management at the property is obviously working hard. There are a host of locally-owned outlets, including “The Gathering,” a store that provides a healthy place for kids to hang out, play board games and relax with their friends. The Theater-on-the-Move has utilized space to host a production and plans more events in the future. Innovative ideas to resurrect foot traffic and bring shoppers back to the mall are frequently rolled out, indicating those responsible for managing the property are not surrendering to the national trend.
Now owned by the Brookfield Properties Retail Group, the mall was constructed in the late 1990s when Sierra Vista was among of the fastest growing communities in Arizona. Brookfield is headquartered in New York City, but it operates corporate office around the world. The company manages more than 675 properties including retail, office, hospitality, logistics, multifamily and other buildings.
We doubt Sierra Vista has a unique profile among the company’s many properties. Our mall is one of more than 120 retail holdings owned by the company in the U.S., including Tucson Mall and Park Place in Tucson.
The Mall at Sierra Vista has been listed for sale since 2019, but like other massive retail properties, there has been little interest to purchase it.
With that in mind, it’s time members of the council start asking questions about what, if any, efforts are being made to plan for the future of the mall, and other properties in the city. We haven’t heard anything recently on the city-owned King’s Court property, taken over in 2012 when the then-owner donated it to the community.
City officials have been working hard to finalize plans and funding for the West End redevelopment project. We’re excited to see this long-anticipated effort come to fruition in the near future and city officials deserve our appreciation for their dogged determination to upgrade this part of town.
Let’s keep our foot on the gas and find solutions for other properties in Sierra Vista that are in need of redevelopment – including King’s Court and The Mall at Sierra Vista.