It was heartening to hear recent comments from Cochise County health director Alicia Thompson that the rollout of the Moderna vaccine has gone “exceedingly well.” Her assessment compares favorably to what is being reported nationwide where efforts to inoculate America’s 331 million people has been disrupted by logistical challenges and other setbacks.
It’s the latest wrinkle in what has proven to be an embarrassment for a nation that has prided itself on working together to achieve remarkable accomplishments. The shining example of that statement happened in 1969 when American companies and the federal government came together to put a man on the moon — returning five more times through Dec. 7, 1972.
One lasting lesson of the pandemic is an awareness of an absence of leadership at the state and federal levels of government. Reflecting on World War II and the practice of rationing, we question whether America could ever again come together to sacrifice in order to overcome a challenge. Imagine the public reaction if — as was ordered in 1942 — the nation’s drivers had to abide a national speed limit of 35 miles an hour to reduce gas consumption and extend the life of rubber tires and automobiles.
If something as simple and symbolic as putting on a face mask inspires lawmakers to question whether the practice is a violation of constitutional rights, we doubt if today’s America would share the understanding and willpower to respond if faced with a common threat in the future.
While administering the COVID-19 vaccination has gone according to plan in Cochise County, that’s not the case across Arizona or elsewhere in the country. About 57,000 of the more than 314,000 doses shipped to the state have been injected into Arizonans' arms so far, according to Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. As of Dec. 30, 12.4 million Pfizer and Moderna doses had been dispersed across the U.S., but only 2.6 million people had been vaccinated with their first dose, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online tracker.
In response, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order last week to empower the ADHS with the authority to allocate vaccinations as the agency deems appropriate to streamline and speed up the inoculation process.
Shortly after his order and the inspiring words Gov. Ducey issued to encourage rapid distribution of the vaccine, he was criticized by the media for actions by his son, who posted a video on social media of a well-attended gathering where no one was wearing a mask.
“If (the governor's) own adult son isn't following Ducey's soft advice, how can Ducey expect Arizonans to?,” posted Accountable Arizona, a failed Ducey recall effort, in a Twitter post accompanying the video Sunday.
It takes a willingness to accept leadership if our collective goal is to accomplish an objective — in this case overcoming the pandemic.
As long as there are significant numbers of people who reject that leadership, we are doomed to failure against this common enemy.