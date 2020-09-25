Sometimes a community must come together and make a decision that may not seem beneficial in the short term, but contributes to a better future.
We’re giving kudos to Huachuca City for doing just that.
Five years ago the town decided to do something about the former Dusk to Dawn cabaret located at the bottom of a valley along State Route 90 on the north end of Huachuca City on Arizona Street.
The property was the site of numerous incidents involving law enforcement. One instance, in March 2012, Dusk to Dawn was the origin of a fight between soldiers and a local man that contributed to a horrific fatal accident on the highway back to Fort Huachuca. Authorities responded to other complaints involving the cabaret, usually in the early morning hours and often the result of intoxicated patrons. Located less than 1,500 feet from a residential area, homeowners living near the cabaret frequently contacted law enforcement to complain about the noise. Local police reported in 2015 receiving more than 100 calls from one nearby resident.
In 2016, Huachuca City leaders decided it was time to act. The town council denied renewing the business license for Dusk to Dawn, inviting litigation, which soon followed.
After an initial payment demand of more than $700,000, the Dusk to Dawn property owners eventually dropped their lawsuit against the town and agreed to sell the property to Huachuca City for about $300,000.
The sale was completed in December 2019.
For the cost-conscience taxpayer and those who think short-term, the purchase of this property may have appeared to be a bad decision. It’s never a good idea for municipalities to jump into the real estate business, and one immediate consequence of this purchase was the loss of property tax revenue.
For the long term, the action by the town council and the subsequent purchase of Dusk to Dawn dramatically improves Huachuca City. First impressions matter and the removal of this business from a gateway entrance to the town already is worth the investment.
What has happened since the acquisition of the property is even more impressive.
Community members and volunteers have gathered at the site on two Saturdays this month and started “rebranding” the property. Local business owner Jim Goad purchased paint and paid his employees to help with the work necessary to convert the building from its grotesque appearance to a bright and more appealing desert-tone facility. Goad, who owns and operates Mr. Shed in Huachuca City, deserves special thanks for his support for this project.
It won’t take long for the history of Dusk to Dawn to be erased from the memory of most area residents. In its place will be a friendly and inviting building that will be home to a new business in the community.
That will ultimately prove this was an investment worth making for Huachuca City.