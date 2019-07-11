The story goes that Jack went to town with the family’s only valuable possession — a cow — when along the way he met a stranger who traded him magic beans for the animal.
Jack’s mother was not happy, called her son a fool, and went to bed worried about losing the farm.
During the night the magic beans turned into a beanstalk that Jack climbed to eventually find riches and save the family from poverty.
Change “Jack” to “Bisbee” and “magic beans” to “effluent,” and you’ve got yourself a real life fairy tale being played out in the community where our county seat is located.
Bisbee, which calls itself the “poster child” of the Arizona public safety pension crisis, is convinced its wastewater — its sewerage — doesn’t stink.
Offered the opportunity to sell treated wastewater to Cochise County for the development of another recharge project along the San Pedro River, the Bisbee City Council has once again demonstrated its arrogance and ignorance.
Apparently council members really are hoping the city’s “effluent” will grow some kind of a bean stalk on John Ladd’s ranch, which a few firefighters might be willing to climb and find that goose laying golden eggs.
Golden eggs might not be enough to help Bisbee overcome its public safety debt — among the largest per taxpayer in the state — but the prospect of the fairy tale being true might be why council members are confident their effluent is worth lots of money.
Cochise County is offering $60 per acre-foot of effluent amounting to $12,000 a year. At the moment, Bisbee’s not getting much for its future flushes.
There’s the prospect of the local mining company, Freeport MacMoRan, renewing its contract at $82 per acre-foot, but that’s not very likely.
Prior to that five-year agreement, which ends in December, Bisbee was giving away its effluent for free to keep Turquoise Valley golf course green for winter tourists.
We understand the council’s deliberation on a 25-year agreement, but we object to several of the council’s insults to county officials at a meeting last week.
A council member stating in a public forum that they “...don’t trust the county” after months of gratefully accepting their hospitality following the City Hall fire is ignorant.
Bisbee has prospered from its status as the city with the county seat, but unfortunately poor urban management and an inhospitable community have pushed it close to bankruptcy.
Wake up Bisbee, your effluent stinks like the rest of us.