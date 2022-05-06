Recent discussion among current and former city of Sierra Vista officials has focused on what can be done to get people actively involved. The number of open seats on city commissions and other volunteer boards is apparently more than it has been in the past. An article by Herald/Review reporter Dakota Croog on Friday highlighted the situation.
“(At) a City Council meeting in March, the city said an analysis was being done to examine the lack of participation in non-regulatory commissions. Public Information Officer Adam Curtis said city staff will give the Council an update on commissions regarding attendance rates and recent membership in the coming months,” according to the article.
It’s important to recognize two factors regarding the question of citizen participation. First, it’s not limited to city positions; and secondly, this is a change that has been happening over time and recent events have made a significant impact.
Volunteer participation in civic activities is generally “down,” compared to years ago. Pastors will tell you church attendance has dropped compared to a decade ago. Civic groups, like the Kiwanis, the Lions Club, Rotary and other organizations are seeing fewer members.
Anyone who has access to old television shows — we’re talking 1970s and ‘80s — is familiar with community scenes in which every seat at a public meeting is filled or pews inside the church are overflowing.
Those days are gone.
Today, consistent attendance at civic meetings and volunteerism is much less common. People “don’t have the time,” or they simply are not interested in serving.
Some of this is due to the pandemic. Prior to February 2020, lots of people were in the habit of going to organizational meetings or they didn’t mind donating their time to serving on a committee. Once these events started to get canceled for fear of the coronavirus, the “habit” was broken, and many got comfortable not performing civic duties.
Now, with the pandemic all but over, it’s more difficult to get people to participate after they have enjoyed their personal time and don’t want to surrender that enjoyment for other endeavors.
With regard to the city specifically, we can’t help but wonder if there are those within City Hall who are not only unconcerned at the lack of participation, but pleased that fewer cranky citizens are attending meetings and raising issues. Even though “listening to the public,” is considered part of life as a publicly-paid servant, it’s not fun listening to people with big opinions or critical input.
Lack of participation can also be an indication of a job well done. Crazy as it might sound, if people are not participating in local government, that apathy could be an indication there isn’t an issue of concern or a motivating factor that is inspiring citizens to get involved in the process.
We can appreciate the frustration that some city officials must endure when they actively seek public input, or they advertise for volunteer participation, and the only response is comparable to crickets at nightfall.
Unfortunately, this isn’t a new challenge and it really is part of the job of working in the public sector. Only when there is a problem that affects them directly are people likely to get involved.