If ever there was a time to listen to health professionals, it’s now.
Last week, officials representing the four hospitals in Cochise County signed on to a press release urging the public to do what it can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We can think of no other time in the history of these institutions that their collective concerns have prompted a unified voice on a single situation.
Like it or not, we’re facing a health crisis in Cochise County.
Record-breaking numbers of critically-ill patients, hospital staffs overwhelmed, a lack of available hospital beds and few options to send patients to other facilities.
Right now, in Cochise County, the virus is “winning.” No one can deny that the past 22 months have been a stressful ordeal. Wearing masks, standing six-feet apart, and the cancellation of numerous events have all changed life as we knew it before February 2020.
Unfortunately, the only path back to the life most of us cherished and many of us took for granted before the pandemic began requires getting serious about this virus.
With the holidays now just days away — a time when family and friends gather — it’s time to practice the protocols necessary to slow the spread of the virus. If you have decided not to get the vaccine, we hope it’s because your health care professional told you not to and not because your friends on Facebook or at the coffee shop convinced you it’s a political scheme.
We also encourage you to get tested.
There are free COVID–19 test sites around the county or in–home test kits can be acquired and they should be used prior to gathering with family and friends. Find the nearest testing site at www.testnow.com. Even if you are opposed to getting vaccinated, it’s best to know whether you are infected, at least to protect the welfare of those who you associate with and those you love.
Last week, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
Those who have been vaccinated need to determine whether it’s time to get the booster shot. In the unified press release issued by hospital officials last week, they urged people to get a booster if you were vaccinated more than six months ago with Moderna or Pfizer, or two months ago if you had the single-shot Janssen.
What can’t happen is a choice to ignore the very real threat that faces Cochise County at this moment. Failing to wear a mask when entering a public venue, failure to wash your hands frequently, failure to practice social distancing are all factors that allow the virus to continue to spread.
Cochise County has had more than 19,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in February 2020. There have been more than 400 deaths from the disease.
Until we collectively act to get tested, practice the recommended protocols, and consult health care professionals on getting vaccinated, the numbers will only get worse.