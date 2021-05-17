We support Gov. Ducey’s decision to restore requirements for unemployment benefits, but recognize a need to address the convoluted and unrealistic program for people who find themselves without a job.
Arizona joined 11 other states last week in ending the $300 a week federal subsidy for those receiving an unemployment check. It was part of the American Rescue Plan which began in March and supplemented the existing Arizona payment of $240 a week.
Ducey announced Thursday that beginning May 23, the state will return to requiring those seeking unemployment compensation to prove they have been searching and applying for a job. Federal funds allocated to the state for those out of work will be shifted to another program that touts a one-time $2,000 bonus for some workers who have already applied for benefits and secured a job before Labor Day on Sept. 6.
The reinstatement of Arizona’s unemployment law means people will receive the $240 paycheck for just four weeks. The benefit will end after that if the recipient hasn’t taken a job that pays 20 percent more than the paycheck — or about $6 an hour.
Arizona’s minimum wage is currently $12.15 per hour, unless you are a waitress, which pays a $9 minimum, with tips.
We understand the argument that some people won’t work unless they have to work. For some, the $300 “rescue” paycheck, together with the state benefit, is more money than they would get on the job. The hourly rate is $13.50 when the federal subsidy is combined with Arizona’s unemployment.
That’s why Ducey is right to restore the requirements he suspended in March 2020 and prod people to rejoin the workforce. Recent economic reports show there are more than 160,000 job openings throughout the state. A quick search for minimum wage jobs available in Cochise County shows 394 openings for everything from delivery driver, to sales floor associate, to warehouse stocker.
Despite the disappointing news last month that employers added just 266,000 jobs in March, economists indicate that the unexpected report resulted more from people not returning to the workforce, than from a lack of available positions. Factors that kept people out of the workforce included more than the generous federal benefit. Some chose not to go back to work out of fear that they would get sick, or that they couldn’t find the position and pay they expected.
Reinstating Arizona’s stiff requirements to qualify for unemployment will have the desired effect Ducey is hoping for, literally forcing those who have been reluctant to rejoin the workforce to go find a job — any job.
The stark contrast between what Arizona offers to its unemployed and what the federal benefit pays is also notable.
It’s been 35 years since unemployment taxes were last raised in Arizona. The state’s employers pay among the lowest unemployment taxes in the nation, an average annual tax of 1.3 percent or $112 per worker, according to the state Department of Economic Security.
When the dust settles and the pandemic is in our rearview mirror, state lawmakers should act to keep up with the times and increase the unemployment benefit to something closer to a minimum wage.