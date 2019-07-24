To The Editor:
Who is Donald Trump (two choices)?
1. Is Donald Trump the man we’ve heard about for roughly 40 years as a well known businessman that rubbed shoulders with Politicians (both parties), the media (Major Networks hired him to be on TV), talk show hosts, Hollywood Celebrities, the Mainstream Media (all types of reporters), Athletes, etc.? He was friends with people of all different races, income levels, political persuasion, and backgrounds. His TV shows were enjoyed by millions of Americans. He attended New York Military Academy and the prestigious Wharton Business School. Unlike our previous President his education records are not “Sealed Secrets”. He’s received countless awards and honors including Muhammad Ali Entrepreneur Award, Unicorn Children’s Foundation, Wounded Warriors, etc.
2. Or is Donald Trump the man who (Since he got into politics and became President of United States) the mainstream media and the rest of liberal establishment is now telling us is a Russian Spy, a Racist, Mentally Unstable, etc. Russia’s Vladimir Lenin is credited with the statement “If you tell a lie often enough, it will become the truth”, which is being used to attack Trump. “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has people hating our President because of the lies they’ve been repeatedly told.
The fundamental values of this country are under attack, including our Constitution, our Founding Fathers, our Flag, our Borders, our Laws, our Police, our Free Enterprise System, etc.
Pick a side. Your Country is at stake.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista