To the Editor:
I just got back from riding my bicycle north on Hwy 90 to Huachuca City and back. I would say that, between 9 and 11 am, on average, more than 10 cars a minute passed me, going north (towards Tucson or Phoenix). That’s 600 cars an hour, or 6,000 cars in a 10 hour day.
Assuming some of them have more than one person inside, that’s something like 8,000 people traveling out of Sierra Vista today (and presumably coming back into town.) Where are they all going, and what’s so damn important today, at the peak of the pandemic? Please tell me they’re not risking my life to buy toilet paper in Tucson! Maybe, at that checkpoint on Hwy 90, Border Patrol or police should ask them if they are traveling for essential business …just a thought.
Richard Romea
Sierra Vista
Editor's note: Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order includes a provision stating "no person shall be required to provide documentation or proof of their activities."