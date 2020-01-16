It may be January, but there might not have been a hotter place on the planet than Phoenix on Monday.
Arizona’s capitol city celebrated the first day of the second session of the 54th Legislature and if the hot air from politicians wasn’t enough, the debate about sex education generated plenty of evidence to prove climate change.
A bill proposed – then pulled – by Snowflake Sen. Sylvia Allen, who heads the Education Committee, would prohibit schools from teaching sex education until the seventh grade. Despite being removed from consideration, the topic “went viral” and earned commentary on “The View,” a popular ABC television show.
In a humorous context, if the bill becomes law, it will make Arizona middle school students subject to national ridicule. Jokes about the naiveite of kids from the Grand Canyon State will pepper the internet, mocking their alleged innocence.
In a political context, Sen. Allen’s bill is a gift to Democrats who will point to it as another example of conservative Republicans being out of touch with modern day realities. After all, in 2017 in Arizona, 65 girls ages 10 to 14 gave birth.
We understand Sen. Allen’s thinking, but we don’t agree with it. Before the internet and social media, there was a time when parents played the vital role of educating their kids about sex. It wasn’t the only topic that parents taught their children. In those days, parents were a primary reference for all sorts of information – everything from how to shave without cutting yourself to why its never a good idea to spray gasoline on a fire.
Those days are over, though we’re not sure some of our conservative lawmakers understand that fact.
Today, kids who are 13 and entering the seventh-grade carry cellphones, spend hours on the internet and prefer texting to talking. They consider Google their primary reference and use Wikipedia for their homework. Parental advice is regarded as suspect until it’s verified by peers.
We’re sure Ms. Allen’s upbringing included fundamental institutions like church, Girl Scouts and the Rockwell painting of a family gathered at the Thanksgiving table. Sex was a four-letter word and never discussed outside of the home.
Today, we have graphic portrayals of sex streaming on television.
It’s virtually impossible to hide kids from the realities of the world. Exposure to topics that are tough to talk about is happening at an early age regardless of parental controls and Arizona laws.
Better to educate and enlighten than ignore and pretend.