Call us the Grinch of elections. Consider us the curmudgeon of voting. Define our opinion as harsh or stringent or devoid of compassion.
But don’t call this editorial unfair, even for minorities.
Wednesday the federal 9th District Court of Appeals ruled that Arizonans who forget to sign their ballot have no legal right to fix them after Election Day to ensure their votes are counted.
We couldn’t agree more.
Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tried to include a five-day period for fixing both missing and mismatched signatures in the 2020 election procedures manual, but Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich refused to approve it. That prompted the national and the state Democratic Party to file a lawsuit in federal court.
The plaintiffs argued that the five-day period was essential to avoid minority voters from being disenfranchised. Last year, 587 ballots were rejected for a bad signature and 1,455 for a missing signature in Maricopa County, where voters cast 61%$ of Arizona’s ballots.
Republican lawmakers were especially outraged by the addition made by Secretary Hobbs, contending that she had changed election rules without the approval of the Legislature. In 2019, the GOP majority created a uniform five-day post-election period to fix mismatched signatures in federal elections but did not address missing signatures. Hobbs took it upon herself to include missing signatures in the five-day period.
Ironically, the 9th Circuit opinion does more for election integrity than any legislation lawmakers hope to accomplish in the coming session. Providing election workers with a clear directive on how to handle ballots that are missing the voter’s signature reduces some of the chaos that is routinely part of the post-election process.
As to the argument that minority voters are somehow the losers in this outcome, we strongly beg to differ.
Mail-in ballots are sent out about one month before they are due. Prior to being distributed, election officials, the media and other sources provide ample public notice that voters should expect to receive their ballot. There is also an exhaustive effort to educate voters on the importance of signing the outside envelope that contains the ballot. That signature is compared by election officials to the voter’s signature on file, to validate the authenticity of the ballot.
All voters, regardless of their race, creed or color are provided the same amount of time to mark their ballot, sign the envelope and see that it is returned to the election office.
The responsibility of being a voter includes marking the ballot correctly, signing the outside envelope and returning the ballot on time.
Voting is a privilege and a right for those who are eligible. It’s one of the rights that men and women have died to defend. Voting is not something to be annoyed about or careless with the right of participating.
This ruling doesn’t making voting more difficult. It’s not “anti-voter.”
This ruling correctly assumes that voters must take responsibility for the care of their ballot, including the signature on the outside of the envelope.
To protect the integrity of our election process, it’s not too much to ask for voters to get their ballot turned in on time, with their signature.