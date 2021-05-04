“People shouldn’t be afraid of their government. Governments should be afraid of their people.”
— Alan Moore, V for Vendetta
State lawmakers, including our own Reps. Nutt and Griffin, are supporting an initiative that would turn violent or disorderly assembly into a felony. Those who take to the streets and stage a protest that obstructs a road, results in criminal damage or assaults an officer would be subject to increased financial and incarceration penalties. They would also lose the right to vote, possess a gun and otherwise bear the consequences of carrying a felony offense on their criminal record.
The bill, HB 2309, passed the House along a party-line vote — 31-27 — and now awaits action by the full Senate before it may be passed on to Gov. Ducey.
Those supporting the initiative indicate they do not oppose people exercising their First Amendment right to free speech. Rather, supporters want to increase the consequences for those who go beyond peaceful demonstration and choose to break store windows, pull down public statutes or otherwise cause criminal damage.
We agree with the premise that violent protests are wrong. The Star-Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis reported that property damage resulting from rioting, looting and arson in the Twin Cities region of Minnesota after the death of George Floyd totaled about $500 million across more than 500 businesses. The half-billion figure would make the Twin Cities riots the second most destructive civil disturbance in the country’s history. The 1992 Los Angeles riots cost the insurance industry alone $775 million at the time, or around $1.4 billion adjusted for inflation.
The challenge for Arizona legislators — and law enforcement — is targeting only those who commit violent acts without chilling free speech and public protests. Judging from recent protests, riots and violent protests are chaotic and authorities already have an extremely difficult task sorting out who the criminals are and who is there to demonstrate peacefully.
By its nature, this proposed law will make the job of police more difficult in determining who should be charged with a felony offense. It will make enforcement more selective.
Supporters of the bill argue it will give people pause before they act, realizing the penalties for their actions carry greater consequence.
We don’t think so, based on video footage of riots last summer across America. These violent disturbances are as much emotional as they are intentional. People who took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd often started with a peaceful march, then it turned into a violent and disorderly riot when police confrontation began.
Considering the timing of this legislation, people of color are right to complain that this change in the law would affect them more than others. The appearance that Arizona is moving toward approval of legislation that targets those involved in Black Lives Matter and other minority activist groups cannot — and should not — be ignored by our legislators.
Making stiffer penalties for violent protestors, especially at this time, is not the best solution to stop violent protestors.
Addressing the social issues behind those protests is a better solution.