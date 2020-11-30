We can’t help but be proud of the promised efforts offered by Cochise County Recorder David Stevens to assist Rep. Walt Blackman in analyzing the various voting and vote tabulation processes used across the state.
Recorder Stevens is uniquely qualified for that task. With his background in cyber security and his former service as a State Representative, Stevens has the professional experience to identify what changes are needed to address the issues identified by Blackman.
Blackman is the first Black Republican elected to the Arizona Legislature. He represents District 6, which is composed of segments of four counties in the northeast region of the state. His significance as a Republican and a Black man cannot be overstated. Rep. Blackman offers an example of the diversity Republicans must embrace to maintain their relevance in today’s political world. Similar distinction — and responsibility — can be accorded to Jacqui Clay, Cochise County Superintendent and the only Black Republican woman holding an elected county office in Arizona.
Rep. Blackman has turned his attention to the recently completed voting process and indicated he plans to present legislation in the upcoming session to address “issues” he was made aware of during the Nov. 3 election.
He said he received reports of voters receiving more than one ballot in the mail, ballots from other states, relatives who had died receiving ballots, and non-citizens on visas receiving ballots, among other issues.
With Stevens’ support, Blackman plans to meet with all 15 county recorders to find out “… what went right and what went wrong,” during the recently completed election.
Together, Blackman and Stevens are capable of crafting legislation that should maintain and improve public confidence in the integrity of elections in the state.
We are impressed with the sincerity of Rep. Blackman’s intentions and the process which he is utilizing to identify the best solution. In his own words, he pointed to the importance of Arizonans having trust in their voting system and the need to include county recorders in developing better procedures.
“Submitting legislation without getting the subject matter experts involved and using media outlets as your sources is irresponsible,” he said.
We agree, and point to the recent actions by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as an example of what can happen when “subject matter experts” are excluded.
In response to a legal challenge, Hobbs acceded to extending Arizona’s voter registration past the original Oct. 5 statutory deadline for the Nov. 3 election.
But by doing so without consulting county recorders, the Secretary of State created an impossible workload for county election officials and opened the entire election process to questions of potential voter fraud.
Hobbs quickly backed down after being made aware of the faux pas, and the Ninth District of U.S. Court of Appeals granted her request to shorten the extended deadline, but by then county recorders were a full two weeks behind their schedule for the Nov. 3 election.
We like Rep. Blackman’s process much better and look forward to what he and Stevens propose to improve elections in Arizona.