It’s become apparent that the court system and attorneys working for Cochise County need a better understanding of the Arizona public records law.
The most recent example came last week when a Pima County judge ruled that a reporter was entitled to a four-page contract outlining the terms of an agreement with Phoenix-area attorney James Jellison.
It took the journalist 15 months, a lawsuit and the services of another attorney to secure the routine contract.
Cochise County’s stubbornness in refusing to turn over the public document could cost taxpayers more than $11,500, provided Mr. Bloom doesn’t pursue double damages, which could boost the taxpayer liability to more than $16,500.
What was in this public document that Cochise County officials felt compelled to mount an all-out defense to protect?
Absolutely nothing of significance. The document outlines how much Cochise County will pay Mr. Jellison — $225 an hour — and defines what services he will perform along with details on how invoicing will be handled. Put simply, it’s a retainer contract between the county and the Jellison Law Firm, based in Carefree, AZ.
We speculate that the primary reason Cochise County officials chose to fight this public records request was a belief that denying it would put an end to the public outrage surrounding the appointment of Pat Call to the Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace. Call, a former county Supervisor, was appointed by fellow board members Ann English and Peggy Judd in February, 2019.
That appointment prompted a lawsuit by Sierra Vista attorney Chris Russell, which in turn resulted in the county hiring Mr. Jellison. Russell’s lawsuit is now before the Arizona Court of Appeals, continuing a challenge of the process used by county board members in appointing Call.
The decision not to release records clearly within the public domain, detailing the expenditure of taxpayer dollars for legal services retained by Cochise County, is evidence of arrogance and ignorance among our elected officials.
Last month offered another example.
Sierra Vista council members have petitioned county officials for a breakdown of revenues received by the JP5 court. That request has been ignored for more than a year, yet county officials expected the council to renew an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) without that requested information last month.
Like the contract with the Jellison law firm, the revenue figures sought by the city is clearly public information.
These examples provide plenty of reason for the Arizona Attorney General to take an interest in how Cochise County handles public records requests.
It’s clear county officials need to be schooled on the law, before it costs taxpayers another $11,589.