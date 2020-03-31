Times being what they are, almost nothing is “normal.”
Such is the case with today’s editorial. We’re going to jump around a bit, offering opinions on a variety of topics.
A few weeks back, we suggested the idea of extending the authority of the Arizona Corporation Commission to give the public a voice with companies that provide connection to the internet.
We’re doubling down on that idea today, recognizing that without that connection many would not be able to “work at home,” and survival during this imposed quarantine would be much more difficult.
Cox Communications and TWN, two major service providers in Sierra Vista and surrounding areas, have stepped up to the plate with programs to help those who have lost their main source of income during this difficult time.
But they wouldn’t have to.
We’re making the argument that just like natural gas, water, electricity and other “essential” utilities, the internet has become fundamental to our existence. As such, and considering that competition among companies offering the service is extremely limited, we call on our elected state legislators to propose regulation of the industry by the ACC.
As things are now, the public has almost no voice in the operating, pricing and policies of a service that has become essential to commerce and our daily existence.
The fatal shooting of Phoenix Police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle and the critical wounding of two other officers is a tragedy for the entire state of Arizona. Cmdr. Carnicle, 56, was months from retirement after 31 years serving the department, where he oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations.
The incident that exploded into a firefight between Phoenix police and an angry roommate happened Sunday night and reminds us all of the inherent dangers of the public safety profession.
Especially during the ongoing pandemic, when our police, firefighters, and EMTs continue to serve the community, make sure you express your appreciation for the work they do every day.
Sometimes a crisis brings out the true character of a person.
We point to Wendy Smith-Reeve who resigned her job last week as the director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management.
She did this to spite Gov. Doug Ducey, accusing him of putting her on the sidelines during the current crisis. Her job, she said, had essentially been taken over by Ducey’s staff and the state health department and her “presence and function is duplicative” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her resignation was accepted quickly and with little comment. What angers us is her timing.
Putting her own interests and career aspirations ahead of everything else at a time when the last thing needed in state government is a controversy is a poor reflection on her, not the governor.