One key for success in politics is clear communication. The very best in this profession can demonstrate fealty to constituents who harass, mock and voice their opposition. These politicians are responsive, they are engaging and they prioritize the importance of communicating directly with those who put them in office.
Tom Crosby has none of those qualities.
As we are witnessing in his first term as a Cochise County supervisor, and we witnessed when he served on the Sierra Vista City Council, Mr. Crosby relishes the authority of his office at the expense of his constituents.
Worst of all, he fails to clearly communicate his actions and decisions, relying on his position to leverage an outcome. He’s never wrong, there’s always a conspiracy to blame or the failure of others to recognize the sacred principles of the Constitution, or unnecessary bureaucracy blocking our God-given freedoms.
Mr. Crosby is now the subject of a recall effort that could end his term in November 2023 instead of December 2024. His supporters contend the recall is based on disagreements with the supervisor’s political ideology, sort of a Republican vs. Democrat discord.
That oversimplifies the complexity of Mr. Crosby’s public record, and unjustly qualifies his decisions and actions as that of all Republicans. We doubt most members of the GOP would appreciate the association.
The recall has little to do with Mr. Crosby’s support of any election denial theory, any political philosophy or any candidate. It is all about the supervisor’s conduct, with poor communication as the most noticeable problem.
Mr. Crosby’s inability, or refusal, to adequately explain his various actions has led to countless instances of confusion and frustration. This includes multiple instances since taking office in which questions have been raised of whether his conduct has violated Arizona’s Open Meeting Law.
Fast forward to the resignation earlier this month of Lisa Marra, the former elections director for Cochise County. Her departure can be traced directly to Mr. Crosby’s bungled explanation of why he felt authorized to approve a full hand-count audit of Cochise County’s 2022 general election ballots.
His refusal to explain why he will not accept explanations on the legitimacy of the tabulation machines from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, and innuendos that a conspiracy is afoot, have fostered unfounded public mistrust in the local election process and will now cost county taxpayers serious legal expense.
Mr. Crosby’s failure to communicate his reasoning and his dogmatic refusal to accept advice from legal and governmental experts has caused an unprecedented rift between the county board and the county attorney’s office. It has also put all county taxpayers on the hook for more than $100,000 (and growing) in legal bills, just for lawsuits resulting from his insistence of a hand count.
There is also a lawsuit anticipated any day now related to Ms. Marra’s departure, another cost taxpayers would be on the hook for if Cochise County’s insurance provider refuses to cover the claim.
Some say a county supervisor should not have to explain themself — that voters elected the supervisor and we don’t need to micromanage their decisions. But think how different things would be right now if Mr. Crosby had coherently reasoned his hand-count argument as well as his concerns about the certification of the elections equipment.
Instead of writing him off as an election denier tied to an extreme conservative ideology, the public and legal experts might have listened to his arguments and considered their merit.