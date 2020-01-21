It’s coming.
Trees are marked for removal and construction has already started east of Douglas through the San Bernardino wildlife refuge.
Erection of a “pedestrian” wall along the Mexican border is underway and expected to reach the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) in the near future. It’s important to understand there is nothing “pedestrian” about this wall, except that it will effectively stop most attempts by people to smuggle drugs and humans into the United States. If the barrier crossing the SPNCA is fashioned like elsewhere along the border, bollards will measure 18 to 30 feet high, stand approximately six-inches apart, and will be supported by a 10-foot deep cement foundation.
Environmentalists and at least two federal agencies are horrified.
Documents obtained by the Herald/Review and published last week indicate officials at the Bureau of Land Management are anxious to influence the design of the wall through the SPRNCA. The agency is responsible, by congressional mandate, to “conserve, protect and enhance” the riparian area and its natural resources. Construction of the wall will adversely impact more than 250 variety of migrating birds, and dozens of endangered, threatened and sensitive species. Documents show officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have voiced similar concerns.
These urgent expressions are being met by a hardline from the White House. In August the Trump Administration waived all environmental regulations for wall construction and rolled back protections of the Endangered Species Act. Progress has continued despite the fervent efforts of Congress to stop funding and regardless of the concerns voiced by environmental groups and federal agencies.
How did we get here? When did recommendations from our federal agencies turn into obstacles and stewardship of our environment become inconsequential?
Origins of the impending outcome are evidence of a failure by our federal government to recognize and respond to the security threat along the southern border. A failure to invest in solutions — other than a wall — that would deter smuggling and still prove effective in protecting and maintaining the SPRNCA. Bureaucratic incompetence has plagued the BLM and USFWS for generations, fostering an attitude of disrespect and mistrust that has fueled today’s politics.
Our frustration focuses on the lost opportunity of our federal government to invest in other technologies that would deter criminal activity along the border, and the unwanted consequences of utilizing a solution that will cause irreparable damage to the SPRNCA.