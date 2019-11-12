More evidence of the need to invest in Sierra Vista’s West End was provided last week with the announcement by the Arizona Department of Education of letter grades for local schools.
Of the eight Sierra Vista public schools graded by the state agency, the lowest mark was received by Carmichael, located next to Len Roberts Park on the city’s West End.
We’re not putting blame on the teachers, the staff or the school’s administration.
As stated previously in this space, investment in the West End will benefit the entire community. Carmichael received a “D” on the state report card, based on year-over-year student academic achievement, scores on statewide assessments, and indicators that a student is ready for success at the next level.
Other schools in the district graded by the state included Buena High School, C; Bella Vista, A; Town and Country, C; Village Meadows, C; and both Huachuca Mountain and Pueblo del Sol earned B grades.
What makes Carmichael different?
As stated in the real estate industry, location, location, location. A significant percentage of the students attending the school come from low-income families. A larger percentage of these students qualify for reduced-price lunch and in many cases they go home to single parents.
There is a desperate need to invest in the children, not just the infrastructure, on the West End.
As the letter grade indicates, students attending Carmichael don’t do as well as those at other Sierra Vista schools. Fewer than one in four Carmichael third-graders passed the statewide standardized math exam, while a significantly higher percentage of kids at the other five elementary schools recorded passing scores. Twice as many third-graders at Pueblo Del Sol and Huachuca Mountain passed the English test, compared to kids at Carmichael.
It’s been rumored that the Sierra Vista school district is considering a partnership with the local Boys and Girls Club for after-school programming that would offer tutoring, structured play and other positive activities.
That would be a step in the right direction.
Improving education outcomes at Carmichael demands this community invest in the students beyond what is already being spent in the classroom.
A partnership with the Boys and Girls Club would be a good first step.