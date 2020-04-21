There’s something special about turning 50.
For many of us, it’s the first day we notice wrinkles that we don’t remember seeing in the mirror the day before. It’s the first day we can accept that AARP membership invitation with a sense of humor.
It’s also an anniversary that celebrates staying power. Aside from the human experience, when something has survived 50 years it’s recognized for longevity and the value of sustainability.
Welcome to Earth Day 2020.
We celebrate 50 years of an essential message first broadcast by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson (D-Wisconsin) after his anger at a 1969 oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. His awareness and enthusiasm created a movement that has evolved over the years, but remained relevant.
On this date in 1970, an estimated 20 million Americans took to the streets to demonstrate their support for environmental reform. Today, Earth Day is observed in 192 countries around the globe.
We anticipate a comparably quiet recognition of Earth Day in Sierra Vista and Cochise County, due to the ongoing pandemic. That doesn’t mean the message is lost.
Our city and county have demonstrated a consistent commitment to the protection and stewardship of the environment, fulfilling at least some of the intent established during the past 50 years.
The shining example of this commitment in Sierra Vista is the Environmental Operations Park, located on the city’s east side south of Highway 90. The project recharges Sierra Vista’s A-quality treated effluent and is raising groundwater levels in a critical area that is both supporting San Pedro River flows and protecting the river from municipal groundwater pumping centers. Through the EOP’s eleven-recharge basins an average 2,000 acre-feet is recharged annually, plus another 700 acre-feet incidental recharge occurs in the EOP wetlands.
Cochise County has accomplished something similar with its “picket line” of recharge projects along the San Pedro River.
The partnership that has brought Sierra Vista, Bisbee and The Nature Conservancy together with the county has resulted in the construction of two substantial recharge facilities, with three more on the drawing board. The infrastructure in Palominas and at Horseshoe Draw capture stormwater to contribute water to the San Pedro aquifer, while also serving to reduce soil erosion flowing into the river. Future projects that will add to the network of recharge facilities are planned in the Bella Vista area in Sierra Vista, at the Riverstone site near Hereford and at Three Canyons, a retired alfalfa agriculture operation on the west side of Palominas Road.
Regardless of your political persuasion, or your own opinions on environmental issues, the observance of Earth Day promotes the idea that we need to be good stewards of our land and resources.
That’s a message we should all be able to agree upon for another 50 years