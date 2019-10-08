State lawmakers attending a tour organized by the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation last week were clearly impressed at the success of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in nabbing smugglers and immigrants crossing the Mexican border illegally.
After a brief introduction by Sheriff Mark Dannels, Chief Deputy Thad Smith outlined a three-year effort to establish a network of motion-activated hidden cameras that are capturing footage of criminals in the act of committing crimes.
Smith reported the number of apprehensions have increased significantly and Mexican cartels are learning it’s better to avoid Cochise County than to try to beat the system. In addition to capturing more criminals, County Attorney Brian McIntyre has a 100 percent conviction rate that is sending perpetrators to prison for not less than two years.
Federal officials are starting to take notice.
Smith reported criminals have figured out how to avoid detection by mobile camera towers positioned by the U.S. Border Patrol along the international border. Taxpayers paid about $3.2 million for each of these mobile towers, which is more than six times the cost of the entire network of 700 remote cameras now being utilized by the sheriff’s department. Smith said federal officials were pressured to enforce federal immigration laws after the local sheriff’s office was able to provide photographic evidence of illegal activities that federal authorities have heretofore been reluctant to prosecute.
Two important outcomes are evident.
First, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the enforcement of immigration law. Local authorities have responded to criminal activity along the border that is threatening the safety of local residents. In doing so, the sheriff’s department has figured out an effective strategy that protects county citizens while also helping federal authorities do a better job of enforcing immigration laws.
Part of that strategy requires prosecution of those who are apprehended, which ultimately convinces the organizers of the criminal enterprises operating at the border to stay out of Cochise County.
Second, federal officials must recognize the effectiveness of the strategy Sheriff Dannels has advocated for years: cooperation between agencies is the most effective solution to address border issues. Federal, state, county and local officials and agencies working in concert creates a force multiplier and has resulted in a less costly, more comprehensive law enforcement strategy.
We hope federal officials recognize and embrace what’s happening here in Cochise County.