At last, Election Day 2020 has arrived.
Today should end the rhetoric from candidates and the endless negative campaign ads on television. We should see an end to rallies, patriotic parades and social media silliness centered on politics.
Today, the voice of voters will be the loudest in America.
If you haven’t cast an early ballot — and more than 2.3 million Arizonans already had by Friday — make sure and get out to vote at one of the 17 vote centers in Cochise County before 7 p.m. Complete information on today’s election can be found on the county’s election website at cochise.az.gov/elections/home.
Today will measure more than the candidates and questions on the ballot. The outcome of today’s election will also inspire or quiet our national debate on the Electoral College. Unless either Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden or incumbent Republican President Donald Trump is a clear winner in today’s election, there is a good chance that the outcome will be decided by the Electoral College.
Statistician and analyst Nate Silver, who publishes the website fivethirtyeight.com, has predicted that if Biden beats Donald Trump by more than seven million votes, he’s a virtual shoo-in. If Biden wins 4.5 million more votes than the president? He’s still got a three-in-four chance to be president.
Anything less, however, and Biden’s odds drop like a rock. A mere three million-vote Biden victory? A second Trump term suddenly becomes more likely than not.
That’s because of the winner-take-all rule that governs the Electoral College.
America has witnessed the impact of the college five times in our nation’s 244 years of existence. Five times in the 58 presidential elections held since 1788, the winner of the national popular vote has lost the Electoral College.
Trump supporters will remember the most recent instance of this oddity occurred in 2016 when their candidate lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton but won the Electoral College and the White House. Other occasions happened in 2000, 1888, 1876 and 1824.
Here’s why this matters to Arizona, and Cochise County.
In the current system, the U.S. Constitution grants states electors equal to their combined representation in the House and the Senate. The electors choose the president.
A result of this system is greater representation for states and less representation for cities, particularly large cities.
Arizona’s population is more than 1 million less than that of New York City, yet when it comes to electing a president, the popular vote in this state has proportionately equal value to the popular vote for the entire State of New York. Arizona will contribute 11 electoral college votes in today’s presidential election, while New York State will contribute 29. The difference is proportionate to the population for each state — Arizona with 7.3 million people and New York State with 19.45 million.
Rural areas and metropolitan cities have fundamental differences, especially when it comes to government, its policies and the need for its services.
Maintaining the Electoral College will recognize and account for those differences, providing rural areas an equal voice in our federal government.