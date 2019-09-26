State Rep. Gail Griffin certainly does everything in her power to represent her constituents.
Griffin proved it again this week when she convinced legislative leaders to form a special committee to study what is involved in annexing the Sonoita and Elgin areas into Cochise County.
Rep. Griffin is a heavyweight at our state capitol. Her eight years in the Senate and a previous stint in the House of Representatives make her a veteran lawmaker who knows how to get things done. During the most recent session that ended in May, she was the primary sponsor of 40 bills and 16 of those were signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Even with that experience, however, Rep. Griffin is going to find it difficult to move the county line. She introduced HB2486 earlier this year and managed to get it passed through the House on a 31-29 vote, proposing that properties in the Elgin and Sonoita areas be moved from Santa Cruz County into Cochise County. Members of the Senate later killed the effort, agreeing with Green Valley Sen. Andrea Dalessandro that the financial consequences of the legislation would be too complicated to determine, and the move would unnecessarily harm the tax base for Santa Cruz County.
Rep. Griffin is well-known among ranchers in southern Arizona, and they appear to be the driving force behind this annexation effort. For more than a year, rural residents from the Sonoita and Elgin areas have been holding meetings and approaching public officials about trying to annex. They approached the Cochise County Board in October 2018, asking about the idea.
The irony of this request is that disgruntled Sonoita and Elgin residents would have less elected representation on this side of the county line. In Santa Cruz County, each supervisor represents roughly 15,333 people, while in Cochise County, each member of the board represents about 40,000 people.
It’s doubtful these residents would realize a tax benefit, either. The Arizona Tax Research Association reports the current primary property tax in Santa Cruz County is $4.85 per $100 of assessed valuation, with a secondary rate of 88 cents. For Cochise County the primary rate is $5.55, with a 50-cent-per-$100 valuation for secondary taxes.
We appreciate Rep. Griffin’s efforts and willingness to use her influence to do the most for her constituents, but in this case, we think it’s misplaced.