After decades of discussions, planning and headaches, the revitalization of the West End is finally taking shape, with tangible results now visible to reward the hard work of so many over the years.
New sidewalk features that make the space more welcoming along with changes to Fry Boulevard and traffic controls in the area are just the first steps to creating an environment that local leaders and businesses hope will attract residents to come out and enjoy.
On Thursday, city leadership took another step in the beautification process by expanding the area eligible for the city’s matching grant program and doubling the budget for the project, as well as exploring options for up to $15,000 in funding for public art in the future.
The city has also solicited public input for development options for its property on the southeast corner of Fry Boulevard and Fab Avenue.
Both options call for increased public parking and improved drainage to alleviate long standing flooding issues in the area, as well as space for a public gathering space. One plan would extend the green space even more, while the second would introduce some private development opportunities as well.
The Herald/Review continues to support the city’s efforts to bring a viable downtown area to Sierra Vista, both as a West End business and as members of the community longing for more to do here.
The road has not been easy. It has taken years of debate and planning before any progress was seen, with the naysayers finding faults at every twist and turn.
While a lot of work has been done, there is much still to be done.
The city is attempting to create an environment conducive to economic growth by offering a variety of incentives and other assistance to entice business owners to spruce up their establishment or relocate entirely.
However, the “if you build it, they will come” approach will only work with buy-in from two crucial groups of stakeholders: the businesses (and their landlords) on the West End and the residents of Sierra Vista and the surrounding areas.
Many owners are on the fence about working with the city to invest in their business. Some want to, but their landlords won’t let them. Many others in the area eligible for grants aren’t even aware of the program, how it works, or how to participate.
Likewise, many residents are skeptical of the plan to establish a pedestrian and bicycle friendly area and the ability to attract enough entertainment and shopping venues to an area that has witnessed years of neglect and mismanagement.
The West Fest slated for April 22 will give the city, businesses and residents a chance to check out what’s new and catch a glimpse of what the future could look like for the area.
We are looking forward to seeing Fry Boulevard transformed into a party with family-friendly entertainment during the day, and musical performances and more during the evening hours.
We hope to see you there, and at many more future events, performances and venues on the West End for many years to come.