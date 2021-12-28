If Cochise County is making resolutions for the new year, we certainly hope that finalizing the funding for a new law enforcement center is at the top of the list.
Next year is especially important in figuring out the funding for this facility because it’s an election year. We anticipate Cochise County voters will have input on whether a jail district can be formed to pay for the project, if supervisors allow the question to reach the ballot.
The need for a new detention facility is inarguable. The current structure was constructed more than three decades ago, long before modern methods and complex housing requirements were standard in the incarceration “industry.” Thankfully, Cochise County rarely requires more space than it has for inmates. Unfortunately, the design and age of the facility creates pressing problems of liability and maintenance.
Detention guards are at constant risk due to the inability to safely monitor the activities of inmates. Many of those who are incarcerated have mental health issues and for some of them, suicide is a solution. That’s happened three times inside the county jail this year.
The risk to deputies and the potential for inmates to harm or kill themselves creates ongoing liability for the county. Legal settlements have the potential to cost the county millions of dollars to settle.
Maintenance is the other ongoing cost. Aging plumbing, the inability to implement new technologies, the deterioration of equipment and infrastructure contribute to rising costs to maintain the existing facility.
But it goes beyond just the jail for Cochise County.
The aging courthouse in downtown Old Bisbee is creating the same maintenance and liability problems for the county.
Put all the pieces together, and it becomes clear that the county needs much more than simply some place to stick lawbreakers.
Construction of a law enforcement center on existing, county-owned property offers a complete solution for generations to come.
Officials have imagined a structure that includes a jail, courtrooms, offices for Superior Court personnel, space for mental health counseling, employment training and other social services that are vital to the rehabilitation of those convicted of breaking the law.
How do we pay for this?
The solution is not as difficult, or as personally expensive, as many might think.
Formation of a jail taxing district that generates its revenue from a half-cent sales tax is one idea that county officials are considering. Cochise County already collects a half-cent on sales for its operations, and the addition of another .05 cent would spread the cost to tourists and travelers, in addition to those living here.
This is an important moment for the Board of Supervisors. To make this project happen, and to provide the county with a long-term solution to its existing challenges, supervisors must act promptly to put the wheels in motion. Action is needed to put a referendum on the November 2022 ballot, asking residents to support a jail district. Action will be needed to seek revenue bond funding to finance the facility.
We’ll be watching closely to see whether supervisors are ready to take a leadership role in accomplishing a much-needed project that will benefit Cochise County for generations to come.