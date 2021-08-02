The Northern Cochise Community Hospital (NCCH) in Willcox has sectioned off an area of its facility where COVID-19 patients are being treated. The hospital has returned to a policy that requires all visitors to wear masks and it limits how many relatives and friends are allowed to visit people who are sick.
We’re assuming similar steps are being taken by the hospitals in Benson and Bisbee and the medical center in Sierra Vista.
Like it or not, the pandemic lives on.
Saturday the state health department reported more than 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly five months amid a continuing increase in the state's rolling average of new cases and more virus-related hospitalizations. Another 22 deaths, also reported by health officials, brought Arizona’s count to 18,246 since the pandemic began in February, 2020.
The latest count for Cochise County, recorded on Friday, showed 13 new cases and two deaths, bringing the totals to 12,367 cases and 298 deaths since the outbreak started. Cochise County is listed by the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) as a “moderate” area for its volume of recent infections and hospitalizations.
Mask policies are also being revived. Last week Walmart announced it is requiring all its employees to wear masks and the company is strongly encouraging its customers to wear masks inside its stores.
The revival of the virus, referred to as the “Delta variant,” is having its greatest impact on those who have not been vaccinated. The CDC reported last month that COVID-19 has become the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with an overwhelming number of infections and deaths reported among those who decided not to get inoculated.
That finding is backed by statistics reported across the country. In Alabama, more than 96 percent of COVID-19 deaths since April 1 were in unvaccinated people, the state health department said on July 13. In Louisiana, between February and July, unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to become infected with COVID-19, according to that state’s health department. In Los Angeles County, nearly every COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death is among unvaccinated people, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported on July 12.
In Arizona, health officials are reporting well over 90 percent of the hospitalizations since January have been people who chose not to get vaccinated. Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ reported July 14 that 92.4 percent of the 12,911 COVID-19 cases were among those who weren’t vaccinated or weren’t fully vaccinated. She stated that 99 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 since January 1, are not vaccinated.
We don’t deny that there are “breakthrough” cases of the disease, or that people who previously contracted the virus can catch it again.
Yet the statistics overwhelmingly demonstrate that those who choose not to get the shot(s) for their own reasons represent a continuing threat for everyone who has been immunized.
The math is simple. If we want to put an end to this pandemic, more people have to get vaccinated.