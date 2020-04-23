What do Campe Verde, Cottonwood, Fountain Hills, Flagstaff, Oak Creek and Sedona have that Sierra Vista lacks?
Dark skies.
Each of these communities have earned designation from the International Dark Sky Association for “… exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies.”
We’re thinking, once the pandemic is over and the economic wreckage it has caused is assessed, Sierra Vista is going to need a shot in the arm to recover. Designation as a “Dark Sky Community” might be a way to boost local tourism.
Southeast Arizona, and especially Sierra Vista, already has the most important characteristic needed to qualify: beautiful dark skies. The city can also boast an impressive group of “amateur” astronomers, including Ted Forte, a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor to Sky & Telescope magazine. Several years ago, Sierra Vista adopted ideal lighting codes that are effective in protecting the night sky.
All that appears to be missing is the official designation.
Last year, Bisbee resident Bruce Syrett promoted the idea for that city.
In addition to the natural benefit of being able to see the stars, dark skies are also an effective tourism attraction. Astronomers from around the world seek out these communities to enjoy their passion. One example occurred in 2017 when Airbnb, the online accommodations website, reported more than 50,000 people from 26 different countries traveled to the U.S. to watch a solar eclipse as it crossed the country. The website also has almost 3,000 homes which promote the availability of telescopes.
At present, there are only 25 communities around the globe that can claim the official designation, and six are located in Arizona.
Cochise County and the City of Sierra Vista first developed light standards beginning in 2014 with an eye toward protecting local night skies. It took more than a year of study and debate, but the effort by both local governments has been effective in limiting light pollution while still providing local businesses enough flexibility to promote their location.
The International Dark-Sky City designation is given to identify towns and cities with exceptional commitment to and success in implementing the ideals of dark sky preservation and/or restoration, and their promotion through quality outdoor lighting.
Promoting that image can only benefit the entire community.