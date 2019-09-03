There are unintended consequences from a moratorium issued earlier this year by the Arizona Corporation Commission that have prompted organizations advocating for the poor to oppose the idea.
The irony of the ACC’s moratorium prohibiting electric utilities from disconnecting service is that it was intended to help those unable to pay their bill. Commissioners issued the emergency order in mid-June shortly after an elderly Sun City West woman died after her electricity was disconnected due to an outstanding $51 balance. Electric utilities throughout Arizona, including Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, were ordered by the state commission not to disconnect service through Oct. 15.
Last week, the ACC started the process of changing its emergency order to a standard policy and will accept public comment on a proposal through Sept. 23. Provisions of the new policy prohibit terminating service if the weather forecast for the next five days indicates the temperature will rise to or above 95 degrees. Similar language is proposed for the other extreme, meaning the thermometer dipping to freezing in the next five days.
The consequence of the ACC’s emergency response to the Sun City incident has been predictable. Utilities across the state are reporting an increase in delinquent accounts and it is expected that once the moratorium expires and temperatures in Arizona moderate, more people will be subject to disconnects.
Especially low-income residents.
Tucson Electric Power reported last week that it has seen a 15 percent, year-to-year, increase in the number of customers who are eligible for service termination. Similar trends are reported at electric utilities across the state.
Commissioners thought little about what might happen when they issued the moratorium. Public discussion was limited and there was an urgency to respond after media reports generated pressure on the ACC to act.
What was not anticipated is the response of advocacy groups for the poor. Arizona Public Interest Research Group and Arizona Community Action Association have gone public with opinions urging commissioners to think through any moratorium policy, anticipating the consequence of more people falling behind on their bills and potentially losing service.
The ACC is expected to formally adopt some kind of policy on service terminations before the end of the year. Let’s hope their action provides for the predictable impact of a policy that may create more problems than it solves.