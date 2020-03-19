Another fire at Garden Canyon Mobile Home Park early Wednesday morning reminds us of the ongoing and seemingly never-ending challenge facing the city as it attempts to enforce local codes.
Let’s review the record.
August 2011, an arson fire destroys a mobile home in the park, a few days after police conducted a raid at the unit and seized drugs.
November 2014, firefighters extinguish an early morning blaze at an unoccupied mobile home in the park. A spokesman for the Sierra Vista Fire Department reports this is at least the third time firefighters have been summoned in the past few months to put out burning mobile homes in the park.
March 9, 2015, a fire of suspicious origin erupts at 4 a.m. and destroys a mobile home at the Garden Canyon park.
October 6, 2015, an early morning fire, of unknown origin, destroys a vacant mobile home at the park.
September 25, 2017, five mobile homes are destroyed when a fire jumps from trailer to trailer on a windy day. Although one of the units is occupied, no one is injured in the spectacular blaze.
Now we can add Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to the list, with two more vacant mobile homes destroyed by a fire that put our local first responders in harm's way at 4:07 a.m.
City of Sierra Vista officials got serious in 2016 about enforcing the local building code and getting the Phoenix-area owner of Garden Canyon to clean up the “blight.” Negotiations prompted a commitment to remove 70 deteriorating trailers and address code violations on many of the remaining structures.
Today, after just 53 of the mobile homes were removed a year after the owner’s commitment, the park remains an eyesore with numerous dilapidated and unoccupied trailers.
Abandoned structures are magnets for trouble, attracting rodents, providing shelter for criminal activity, and bringing down surrounding property values. Worst of all, the location of Garden Canyon on the city’s West End presents motorists and passersby with a poor image of the city. The property reflects badly on both Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca.
City officials, including our elected representatives on the council, must remain vigilant in the prosecution of local codes to cure this ongoing problem. Forcing an absentee owner to abide by local codes and maintain their property demands continuous and consistent enforcement.
Failure to act, ignoring this situation and believing that it will somehow be resolved without intervention, endangers the lives of our first responders, neighbors and surrounding properties. Only when an attitude of acceptance changes and aggressive action is taken will we put an end to this dangerous and unnecessary situation.